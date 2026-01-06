Mercedes-Benz launches driver assistance system - a competitor to Tesla FSD for US city streets

Mercedes-Benz has announced the launch of a new driver assistance system, MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO, in the US, which will allow vehicles to move autonomously on city streets. The technology, already operating in China, will appear on the American market later this year and will become a direct competitor to Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The new system is capable of independently driving the car from parking to its destination, navigating intersections, making turns, and responding to traffic light signals. Unlike previous versions, which were limited to highways, MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO is designed for complex urban environments with pedestrians and cyclists.

Cost: $3,950 for three years of use (for comparison: Tesla FSD costs about $8,000 or $99 per month).

The system uses about 30 sensors (cameras, radars, ultrasound) and a computer that performs up to 508 trillion operations per second.

Despite its progressiveness, the Mercedes system remains at a level that requires constant driver attention and readiness to instantly take over control. For now, full autonomy without human supervision in personal cars remains limited due to regulatory norms and the complexity of the urban environment.

