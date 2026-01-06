$42.290.12
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
January 5, 02:42 PM
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
January 5, 02:05 PM
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of
January 5, 12:32 PM
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
January 5, 09:07 AM
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
Mercedes-Benz launches driver assistance system - a competitor to Tesla FSD for US city streets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a new driver assistance system, MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO, which allows vehicles to navigate US city streets autonomously. This technology, already operational in China, will be a direct competitor to Tesla FSD.

Mercedes-Benz launches driver assistance system - a competitor to Tesla FSD for US city streets

Mercedes-Benz has announced the launch of a new driver assistance system, MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO, in the US, which will allow vehicles to move autonomously on city streets. The technology, already operating in China, will appear on the American market later this year and will become a direct competitor to Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The new system is capable of independently driving the car from parking to its destination, navigating intersections, making turns, and responding to traffic light signals. Unlike previous versions, which were limited to highways, MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO is designed for complex urban environments with pedestrians and cyclists.

Kia set a sales record in 2025 but plans to surpass it: which models are the most popular?05.01.26, 16:33 • 3664 views

Cost: $3,950 for three years of use (for comparison: Tesla FSD costs about $8,000 or $99 per month).

The system uses about 30 sensors (cameras, radars, ultrasound) and a computer that performs up to 508 trillion operations per second.

Despite its progressiveness, the Mercedes system remains at a level that requires constant driver attention and readiness to instantly take over control. For now, full autonomy without human supervision in personal cars remains limited due to regulatory norms and the complexity of the urban environment. 

BMW recalls almost 37,000 cars due to steering problems05.01.26, 22:48 • 1440 views

Stepan Haftko

