Kia set a sales record in 2025 but plans to surpass it: which models are the most popular?

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 4062 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
01:13 PM • 8788 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
12:32 PM • 11886 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
09:38 AM • 25325 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 76834 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 61320 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 87805 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 94878 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 66568 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 69563 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy RodriguezJanuary 5, 05:49 AM • 52586 views
Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisorPhoto09:55 AM • 13008 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significant11:49 AM • 17668 views
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it about12:22 PM • 6484 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 13510 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 4068 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 13515 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 76842 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 146229 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 163774 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 45661 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 40583 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 38775 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 47274 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 92748 views
Kia set a sales record in 2025 but plans to surpass it: which models are the most popular?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Kia's global sales in 2025 increased by two percent, reaching 3.13 million units, but the company did not meet its target. The most popular models were the Sportage, Seltos, and Sorento, and the company plans to sell 3.35 million vehicles by the end of this year.

Kia set a sales record in 2025 but plans to surpass it: which models are the most popular?
Kia

Kia's global sales increased by two percent in 2025, reaching 3.13 million units. The most popular models were the Sportage, Seltos, and Sorento, writes UNN with reference to Motor1.com.

Details

As the publication writes, although the total volume of deliveries increased by two percent to 3.13 million units, setting a new annual global record, the South Korean brand did not achieve its sales target for 2025, which was 3.22 million cars.

Despite not reaching this goal, Kia continues to set high targets for itself. The company plans to sell 3.35 million cars by the end of this year, which is a realistic goal given the appearance of new models, including the next-generation Telluride and Seltos, the publication writes. In 2025, SUVs were the driving force behind the company's sales growth, with the Sportage leading the lineup with 569,688 units sold. It is followed by the Seltos with 299,766 units sold, and the Sorento rounds out the top three with 264,673 units sold.

Kia is preparing for even more successful results in 2026, increasing production and targeting domestic sales of 565,000 units. For comparison, last year Korean buyers purchased 545,776 cars. Outside its domestic market, Kia plans to sell 2,775,000 cars this year, compared to 2,584,238 in 2025.

Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), such as military trucks, are accounted for separately. Kia plans to sell 10,000 such vehicles in 2026, compared to 5,789 units last year.

Hyundai's subsidiary also failed to meet its sales target in 2025. Instead of the projected 4.17 million units, Kia's parent company delivered 4.14 million cars last year. For 2026, Hyundai plans to sell 4.16 million units.

The upcoming Ioniq 3 has the potential to be a sales hit among buyers looking for an entry-level electric vehicle. However, the small electric car, presented as the Concept Three concept, will only go on sale later this year, which means that the full effect of its launch will most likely not be seen until 2027, the publication notes.

Hyundai IONIQ 3 debuts new electric car design11.12.25, 09:29 • 3970 views

Julia Shramko

