Kia set a sales record in 2025 but plans to surpass it: which models are the most popular?

Kia

Kia's global sales increased by two percent in 2025, reaching 3.13 million units. The most popular models were the Sportage, Seltos, and Sorento, writes UNN with reference to Motor1.com.

As the publication writes, although the total volume of deliveries increased by two percent to 3.13 million units, setting a new annual global record, the South Korean brand did not achieve its sales target for 2025, which was 3.22 million cars.

Despite not reaching this goal, Kia continues to set high targets for itself. The company plans to sell 3.35 million cars by the end of this year, which is a realistic goal given the appearance of new models, including the next-generation Telluride and Seltos, the publication writes. In 2025, SUVs were the driving force behind the company's sales growth, with the Sportage leading the lineup with 569,688 units sold. It is followed by the Seltos with 299,766 units sold, and the Sorento rounds out the top three with 264,673 units sold.

Kia is preparing for even more successful results in 2026, increasing production and targeting domestic sales of 565,000 units. For comparison, last year Korean buyers purchased 545,776 cars. Outside its domestic market, Kia plans to sell 2,775,000 cars this year, compared to 2,584,238 in 2025.

Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), such as military trucks, are accounted for separately. Kia plans to sell 10,000 such vehicles in 2026, compared to 5,789 units last year.

Hyundai's subsidiary also failed to meet its sales target in 2025. Instead of the projected 4.17 million units, Kia's parent company delivered 4.14 million cars last year. For 2026, Hyundai plans to sell 4.16 million units.

The upcoming Ioniq 3 has the potential to be a sales hit among buyers looking for an entry-level electric vehicle. However, the small electric car, presented as the Concept Three concept, will only go on sale later this year, which means that the full effect of its launch will most likely not be seen until 2027, the publication notes.

