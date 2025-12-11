The race with Google is gaining momentum: OpenAI introduces a more advanced ChatGPT model

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
05:49 PM • 1954 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
05:00 PM • 5524 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 12060 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 15552 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 21744 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 16205 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 18381 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 15957 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16318 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16698 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.7m/s
90%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
2 out of 3 Russian ballistic missiles and 83 out of 151 drones neutralized over Ukraine, the main Russian strike was on KremenchukDecember 11, 08:39 AM • 3756 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPDDecember 11, 10:02 AM • 20347 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 20208 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 34007 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideoDecember 11, 11:42 AM • 18722 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 21744 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 34057 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 39546 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 51015 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 52183 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Narendra Modi
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 20240 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 27787 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 33352 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 29191 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 37963 views
Actual
Technology
The Economist
Social network
The Washington Post
Mikoyan MiG-29

The race with Google is gaining momentum: OpenAI introduces a more advanced ChatGPT model

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

OpenAI has unveiled a new artificial intelligence model, GPT-5.2, designed to enhance ChatGPT's capabilities in programming, scientific research, and work-related tasks. It handles information retrieval, writing, and translation faster and more efficiently, and better mimics human thought.

The race with Google is gaining momentum: OpenAI introduces a more advanced ChatGPT model

OpenAI is launching a new artificial intelligence model designed to improve ChatGPT's capabilities in programming, scientific research, and a wide range of work tasks, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The new model, GPT-5.2, is faster and more efficient at information retrieval, writing, and translation, the company said on Thursday. The software, available in three tiers, is also designed to better mimic human reasoning to solve more complex and longer tasks in areas such as mathematics and programming.

Once the undisputed leader in AI development, OpenAI faces new competition from Google and Anthropologie, which have introduced new models in recent weeks. In particular, Google's Gemini 3 has earned praise for its reasoning and programming capabilities and has quickly risen to the top of AI rankings on LMArena and Humanity's Last Exam.

Earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman declared a "code red" in a company memo, stating that internal resources should be redirected to accelerate ChatGPT improvements. This directive echoes Google's widely reported decision to declare a "code red" shortly after ChatGPT's launch three years ago.

Time names AI architects as People of 202511.12.25, 16:07 • 1682 views

With GPT-5.2, OpenAI aims to attract more corporate clients and increase revenue, as the company commits to spending over $1 trillion on infrastructure to support AI development. To that end, the company says the model is designed to "unlock even greater economic value for people," including through improved spreadsheet and presentation creation, as well as code writing.

GPT-5.2 will begin rolling out to paid users on Thursday.

In August, OpenAI released a long-awaited new model called GPT-5, which received mixed reviews, with some expressing doubts that it was a revolutionary change compared to previous offerings. In November, OpenAI released a newer version of the model, 5.1, but this update was soon overshadowed by the more powerful Gemini 3.

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Altman said, "Gemini 3 had less impact on our metrics than we might have feared." Altman also said he expects OpenAI to emerge from heightened alert by January "in a very strong position."

OpenAI also announced that it has begun implementing software capable of predicting user age – a step the company is taking to control how ChatGPT responds to users under 18. At a press briefing on Thursday, OpenAI's CEO for applications, Fidi Simo, said the company wants to implement this capability before the launch of an adult mode, which, according to Altman, could allow it to be used, for example, for erotica for verified adults.

Simo said that the "adult mode" will be launched in the first quarter of next year.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Sam Altman
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Bloomberg L.P.
Google