The race with Google is gaining momentum: OpenAI introduces a more advanced ChatGPT model

OpenAI is launching a new artificial intelligence model designed to improve ChatGPT's capabilities in programming, scientific research, and a wide range of work tasks, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The new model, GPT-5.2, is faster and more efficient at information retrieval, writing, and translation, the company said on Thursday. The software, available in three tiers, is also designed to better mimic human reasoning to solve more complex and longer tasks in areas such as mathematics and programming.

Once the undisputed leader in AI development, OpenAI faces new competition from Google and Anthropologie, which have introduced new models in recent weeks. In particular, Google's Gemini 3 has earned praise for its reasoning and programming capabilities and has quickly risen to the top of AI rankings on LMArena and Humanity's Last Exam.

Earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman declared a "code red" in a company memo, stating that internal resources should be redirected to accelerate ChatGPT improvements. This directive echoes Google's widely reported decision to declare a "code red" shortly after ChatGPT's launch three years ago.

With GPT-5.2, OpenAI aims to attract more corporate clients and increase revenue, as the company commits to spending over $1 trillion on infrastructure to support AI development. To that end, the company says the model is designed to "unlock even greater economic value for people," including through improved spreadsheet and presentation creation, as well as code writing.

GPT-5.2 will begin rolling out to paid users on Thursday.

In August, OpenAI released a long-awaited new model called GPT-5, which received mixed reviews, with some expressing doubts that it was a revolutionary change compared to previous offerings. In November, OpenAI released a newer version of the model, 5.1, but this update was soon overshadowed by the more powerful Gemini 3.

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Altman said, "Gemini 3 had less impact on our metrics than we might have feared." Altman also said he expects OpenAI to emerge from heightened alert by January "in a very strong position."

OpenAI also announced that it has begun implementing software capable of predicting user age – a step the company is taking to control how ChatGPT responds to users under 18. At a press briefing on Thursday, OpenAI's CEO for applications, Fidi Simo, said the company wants to implement this capability before the launch of an adult mode, which, according to Altman, could allow it to be used, for example, for erotica for verified adults.

Simo said that the "adult mode" will be launched in the first quarter of next year.