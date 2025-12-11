Time names AI architects as People of 2025

Time magazine named the architects of artificial intelligence as the people of 2025, UNN reports.

AI architects were recognized "for bringing us the age of thinking machines, for astonishing and alarming humanity, for transforming the present and exceeding the limits of what is possible."

Time believes that 2025 was the year when "the full potential of artificial intelligence was revealed in its entirety and it became clear that there was no turning back."

