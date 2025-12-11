Time names AI architects as People of 2025

$42.280.10
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 12 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 3150 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
11:59 AM • 11899 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 12305 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 13720 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 15391 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 32218 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21374 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
December 11, 07:38 AM • 21583 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 28899 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
Main
War in Ukraine
Economy
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Health
Technologies
Culture
Life hack
Auto
Education
Real Estate
Finance
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowessDecember 11, 06:28 AM • 4022 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 12691 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 10419 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 20139 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 11080 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 3140 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 20465 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 32214 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 44393 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 45678 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 10648 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 24436 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 30137 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 26147 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 34629 views
Time names AI architects as People of 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Time magazine has named artificial intelligence architects as the People of 2025. They were recognized for ushering in an era of thinking machines, astonishing and alarming humanity, transforming the present, and surpassing the limits of what is possible.

Time names AI architects as People of 2025

Time magazine named the architects of artificial intelligence as the people of 2025, UNN reports.

AI architects were recognized "for bringing us the age of thinking machines, for astonishing and alarming humanity, for transforming the present and exceeding the limits of what is possible."

Time believes that 2025 was the year when "the full potential of artificial intelligence was revealed in its entirety and it became clear that there was no turning back."

Zelenskyy entered the ranking of the most influential people in Europe: what places did Trump and Putin get?09.12.25, 16:11 • 21767 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Time (magazine)