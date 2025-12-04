"Thinking Machine": Stephen Witt's book on Nvidia named best business book of 2025 by Financial Times

The book "The Thinking Machine: Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and the World's Most Coveted Microchip" by American journalist Stephen Witt has been named the best business book of 2025 by the Financial Times and Schroders. The organizers of the Business Book of the Year 2025 award announced this on the evening of December 3, Forbes reports, writes UNN.

It is noted that in the book The Thinking Machine: Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and the World’s Most Coveted Microchip, Witt tells the story of Nvidia's evolution from its founding and supplying graphics processors for video games to producing the world's most coveted microchips for AI. The author describes the journey of Nvidia founder Jensen Huang, an immigrant to the US who started by washing dishes at a Denny's diner and became the CEO of the world's most valuable corporation.

The book was released in April 2025 and received mostly positive reviews. Its rating on Goodreads is 4.34 out of 5. Almost 1800 readers left their ratings on the platform.

Winning the Business Book of the Year brought Stephen Witt a £30,000 award. Five other finalists received £10,000 each. Among them were the books "Huawei's House: Inside the Secret World of China's Most Powerful Company" by Eva Dou, and "Abundance: How We Build a Better Future" by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson.

Nvidia is an American technology company, founded in 1993, that specializes in the production of graphics processing units (GPUs), computing hardware, and microchips for artificial intelligence. The company has become a key player in the field of video games, high-performance computing, and AI development.

Jensen Huang is the co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, born in Taiwan, immigrated to the USA. He started his career with simple jobs, but managed to transform Nvidia into one of the global leaders in the technology sector. He is known for his strategic vision in the development of graphics processors and artificial intelligence solutions, as well as active participation in promoting next-generation technologies.

The Financial Times Business Book of the Year Award was established in 2005. Annually, it recognizes publications that offer deep analysis and an interesting perspective on modern business problems: from management and technology to climate change and economics. Winners and finalists of the award receive a cash prize.

Since 2023, the asset management company Schroders has been the sponsor of the award. From 2014-2022, this role was performed by McKinsey & Company, and from 2005-2013 – Goldman Sachs. The jury of the award is headed by Roula Khalaf – editor of the Financial Times. The judges include top managers of international companies, investors, and recognized professors.

In 2024, the title of best business book of the year according to FT was awarded to Parmie Olson's work Supremacy: AI, ChatGPT, and the Race That Will Change the World. It is dedicated to the competition in AI development between OpenAI founders Sam Altman and DeepMind's Demis Hassabis. In 2023, the Financial Times award was won by Harvard Business School professor Amy Edmondson's book Right Kind of Wrong about how to make mistakes correctly.

