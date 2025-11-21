$42.150.06
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - Zelenskyy
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump's team considers allowing Nvidia H200 chip sales to China

Kyiv • UNN

The Trump administration is discussing the possibility of allowing Nvidia Corp. to sell its H200 artificial intelligence chips to China. A final decision has not yet been made, but this could be a departure from previous US policy.

Trump's team considers allowing Nvidia H200 chip sales to China
The Donald Trump administration is holding internal discussions about potentially allowing Nvidia Corp. to sell its H200 artificial intelligence chips to China, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, UNN reports.

A final decision has not yet been made, and it is possible that the discussions will remain at the level of internal debates without actual approval of licenses regulated by US export controls.

As the sources noted, considering H200 shipments would represent a significant departure from the administration's previous policy of restricting exports of advanced semiconductors and could provoke resistance from "hawks" in Washington. Nvidia shares rose 2% to $184.29 on Friday after an earlier decline.

Berkeley scientists modeled a tiny chip integrating over 7,000 NVIDIA GPUs18.11.25, 10:13 • 2410 views

Our withdrawal from the Chinese market for data center computing technology does not affect our ability to provide services to customers in the US

– said Nvidia.

The company's CEO, Jensen Huang, has actively lobbied the administration for a reprieve from restrictions that force the manufacturer to leave the Chinese market.

The implementation of this step could significantly ease US trade restrictions and fulfill a key request from Beijing, which has repeatedly protested against restrictions on advanced chips and their production technologies. At the same time, China is promoting its own AI hardware from Huawei and restricting the use of less advanced Nvidia products in its market.

Nvidia records record revenue of $57 billion and reassures about AI 'bubble'20.11.25, 11:59 • 3246 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsTechnologies
Sanctions
Technology
Huawei
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
China