Trump's team considers allowing Nvidia H200 chip sales to China

Photo: Nvidia Newsroom

The Donald Trump administration is holding internal discussions about potentially allowing Nvidia Corp. to sell its H200 artificial intelligence chips to China, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, UNN reports.

Details

A final decision has not yet been made, and it is possible that the discussions will remain at the level of internal debates without actual approval of licenses regulated by US export controls.

As the sources noted, considering H200 shipments would represent a significant departure from the administration's previous policy of restricting exports of advanced semiconductors and could provoke resistance from "hawks" in Washington. Nvidia shares rose 2% to $184.29 on Friday after an earlier decline.

Berkeley scientists modeled a tiny chip integrating over 7,000 NVIDIA GPUs

Our withdrawal from the Chinese market for data center computing technology does not affect our ability to provide services to customers in the US – said Nvidia.

The company's CEO, Jensen Huang, has actively lobbied the administration for a reprieve from restrictions that force the manufacturer to leave the Chinese market.

The implementation of this step could significantly ease US trade restrictions and fulfill a key request from Beijing, which has repeatedly protested against restrictions on advanced chips and their production technologies. At the same time, China is promoting its own AI hardware from Huawei and restricting the use of less advanced Nvidia products in its market.

Nvidia records record revenue of $57 billion and reassures about AI 'bubble'