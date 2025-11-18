Berkeley scientists modeled a tiny chip integrating over 7,000 NVIDIA GPUs

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
08:43 AM • 3770 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
07:59 AM • 9406 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11370 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 49321 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 42513 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 41303 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 35169 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 25545 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 66488 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 27157 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
5.1m/s
72%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over UkraineNovember 18, 01:39 AM • 26609 views
European health habits worth adoptingNovember 18, 01:59 AM • 18705 views
Trump agrees to sanctions bill against Russia, but there's a conditionNovember 18, 02:25 AM • 12286 views
Human consciousness can be uploaded to Optimus robots - MuskNovember 18, 03:19 AM • 11912 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff05:44 AM • 13564 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 66489 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 97947 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 90010 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 147290 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 124310 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipro
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 26888 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 35831 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 35967 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 29260 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 48340 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Berkeley scientists modeled a tiny chip integrating over 7,000 NVIDIA GPUs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1124 views

Specialists at Berkeley Lab modeled next-generation chips using over 7,000 NVIDIA GPUs. This allowed for a detailed study of the structure and functions of a multilayer chip measuring 10 square millimeters.

Berkeley scientists modeled a tiny chip integrating over 7,000 NVIDIA GPUs

Specialists from the Berkeley laboratory conducted an exceptional simulation using over 7,000 NVIDIA graphics processors to develop next-generation chip technology. This was reported by UNN with reference to Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Phys.

Details

Specialists from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and the University of California, Berkeley, conducted a study simulating next-generation quantum chips. To approach new technology and create better quantum equipment, electromagnetic models developed by laboratory specialists are used. They are being improved by Quantum Systems Accelerator (QSA) researchers Zhi Jackie Yao and Andy Nonaka from the Applied Mathematics and Computational Research (AMCR) Division.

The computational model predicts how design decisions affect the propagation of electromagnetic waves in the chip. .. To ensure proper signal coupling and avoid unwanted crosstalk

- Nonaka said.

Researchers used the exascale simulation tool ARTEMIS to model and optimize a chip developed in collaboration with Irfan Siddiqi's Quantum Nanoelectronics Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley, and Berkeley Lab's Advanced Quantum Testbed (AQT). This work will be presented in Yao's technical demonstration at the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis (SC25).

China-Netherlands chip dispute: Chinese Nexperia unit claims to have "sufficient stock"02.11.25, 13:59 • 3956 views

Quantum chip design involves traditional microwave engineering in addition to advanced low-temperature physics. This makes a classical electromagnetic modeling tool such as ARTEMIS important for the project's implementation.

Reference

ARTEMIS, which was developed as part of the U.S. Department of Energy's "Exascale Computing Project" initiative.

Thousands of NVIDIA GPUs for Quantizing Billions of Cells

Simulating the fine details of this tiny, extremely complex chip required almost all the power. Researchers used almost all 7,168 NVIDIA GPUs for 24 hours to capture the structure and functions of a multilayer chip measuring only 10 square millimeters and 0.3 millimeters thick, with engravings only one micron wide.

I don't know anyone who has ever done physical modeling of microelectronic circuits at the full scale of the Perlmutter system. We used almost 7,000 GPUs

- Nonaka shares.

We discretized the chip into 11 billion grid cells. We were able to perform over a million time steps in seven hours, which allowed us to evaluate three circuit configurations in one day on Perlmutter. These simulations would not have been possible in this time frame without the full system

- Nonaka added.

According to the specialist's colleague, Jackie Yao, the scientists conducted a full-wave physical simulation. "That is, it is important to us what material you use on the chip, its layout, how you connect the metal — niobium or other metal wires — how you build the resonators, what size, what shape, what material you use."

These physical details are important to us, and we include them in our model

- Yao noted.

In addition to a detailed overview of the chip, the simulation mimicked the experience of laboratory experiments — how qubits interact with each other and with other parts of the quantum circuit.

The combination of these qualities — focusing on the physical design of the chip and the ability to simulate in real time — is part of what made the simulation unique.

This combination is instrumental because we use a partial differential equation, Maxwell's equations, and we do it in the time domain so that we can account for nonlinear behavior. All of this together gives us unique capabilities

- Yao explained.

According to Katie Klimko, a NERSC quantum computing engineer who worked on the project, the implemented initiative is one of the most ambitious quantum projects to date, using the computational capabilities of ARTEMIS and NERSC to capture the details of quantum hardware over four orders of magnitude.

Recall

Valve co-founder and CEO Gabe Newell is developing a chip that will allow the human brain to interact more closely with a personal computer. It is clarified that this is not yet about creating a full-fledged implant.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
Technology