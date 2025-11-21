Cloudflare servers are down again
Cloudflare is experiencing outages again, with 58% of users reporting server connection issues. This comes less than a month after the Amazon Web Services outage.
Cloudflare is experiencing outages again, UNN reports, citing Downdetector.
Specifically, 58% complain about server connection, 34% report problems with websites, and another 9% - with domain operation.
Many internet services and websites in Ukraine and worldwide experienced problems on Tuesday, November 18. The reason is an outage at Cloudflare, one of the largest CDN and cloud security providers.
Cloudflare recorded a surge in unusual traffic that caused errors on many sites, including X and Open AI. The company is investigating the cause of the incident, which occurred less than a month after an Amazon Web Services outage.