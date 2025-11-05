Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams

Kim Kardashian tried to use artificial intelligence to answer legal questions. However, the 45-year-old businesswoman claims that the chatbot messed everything up. This is reported by UNN with reference to Vanity Fair.

Kim Kardashian accused OpenAI's ChatGPT of giving her incorrect answers while preparing for tests.

During a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, the reality TV star admitted that she regularly uses artificial intelligence for "legal advice" and help with her studies.

If I needed an answer to a (legal) question, I would take a picture of it and insert the picture - said the 45-year-old American model, reality TV star and actress.

Kardashian has been pursuing a legal career since 2019. She received her law degree in May of this year, and subsequently passed the bar exam. According to the latest data, the reality TV star is still waiting for the results.

In May, completing her six-year legal education, Kardashian took several exams. According to her, she failed them because she used "incorrect" answers from ChatGPT.

The answers are always wrong. I've already failed exams because of it.

"So you're cheating?" the Vanity Fair podcast host asked the entrepreneur.

"And then I get angry and yell at it: You let me down. Why did you do this?" the businesswoman added.

