Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams

ukenru
03:51 PM • 1110 views
Some houses in Kyiv are being connected to heating according to individual decisions of residents - Kyiv City State Administration
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 8178 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 17959 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 17833 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
11:19 AM • 19625 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 26904 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22150 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21097 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 18190 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 37227 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 25904 views
Transported on the roof of his own car: police seized a "Shahed" drone from a Kyiv residentPhotoNovember 5, 09:17 AM • 9534 views
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - Reuters10:59 AM • 12085 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 27362 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 22705 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 8178 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 17959 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 22885 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 27569 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns10:32 AM • 26904 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Shevchenko
Kim Kardashian
Jonas Gahr Støre
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Italy
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 1926 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 4868 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 26012 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 34701 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 48111 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
ChatGPT
Film

Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1926 views

Kim Kardashian stated that she failed her exams due to incorrect answers from ChatGPT, which she used for legal advice. The reality TV star has been pursuing a legal career since 2019 and is awaiting the results of her bar exam.

Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams

Kim Kardashian tried to use artificial intelligence to answer legal questions. However, the 45-year-old businesswoman claims that the chatbot messed everything up. This is reported by UNN with reference to Vanity Fair.

Details

Kim Kardashian accused OpenAI's ChatGPT of giving her incorrect answers while preparing for tests.

During a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, the reality TV star admitted that she regularly uses artificial intelligence for "legal advice" and help with her studies.

If I needed an answer to a (legal) question, I would take a picture of it and insert the picture

- said the 45-year-old American model, reality TV star and actress.

Kardashian has been pursuing a legal career since 2019. She received her law degree in May of this year, and subsequently passed the bar exam. According to the latest data, the reality TV star is still waiting for the results.

In May, completing her six-year legal education, Kardashian took several exams. According to her, she failed them because she used "incorrect" answers from ChatGPT.

The answers are always wrong. I've already failed exams because of it.

"So you're cheating?" the Vanity Fair podcast host asked the entrepreneur.

"The answers are always wrong. I've already failed exams because of it," Kardashian replied. "And then I get angry and yell at it: You let me down. Why did you do this?" the businesswoman added.

Recall

The American space agency NASA refuted Kim Kardashian's claims about the falsification of the 1969 moon landing mission. Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy confirmed six successful moon landings.

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesUNN Lite
Kim Kardashian
OpenAI
ChatGPT