OpenAI declared a "red code" due to increased competition with Google – WSJ

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
12:35 PM • 7708 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20843 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 21376 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 16499 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 18247 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 51700 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 49240 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59237 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 49928 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45642 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
0.9m/s
93%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian Armed Forces assault troops on the Pokrovsk front are looting the bodies of their comrades-in-arms - "ATESH"December 2, 05:42 AM • 10023 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVADecember 2, 07:07 AM • 31332 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNNDecember 2, 07:31 AM • 20004 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 19151 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideo10:45 AM • 7730 views
Publications
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 2556 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 2224 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 4444 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20833 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 21366 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Mark Rutte
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Donetsk Oblast
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 38433 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 40652 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 97018 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 71847 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 87885 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Film
The Guardian

OpenAI declared a "red code" due to increased competition with Google – WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

OpenAI has implemented a "red code," the highest level of internal urgency, to urgently improve the quality of ChatGPT. This decision was made due to Google's rapidly strengthening position in the field of artificial intelligence.

OpenAI declared a "red code" due to increased competition with Google – WSJ

OpenAI has introduced the highest level of internal urgency – a "red code" – to urgently improve the quality of ChatGPT amid Google's rapidly strengthening position in the field of artificial intelligence. This is stated in an article by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details 

According to WSJ, in a memo, CEO Sam Altman warned the team that the company was temporarily postponing work on other projects, focusing solely on improving the speed, personalization, and reliability of its chatbot.

Sam Altman. Photo: shelby tauber/Reuters
Sam Altman. Photo: shelby tauber/Reuters

The reason was aggressive moves by competitors: the new version of Google Gemini AI surpassed OpenAI models in a number of tests, and the user base of Google services is growing rapidly. At the same time, pressure from Anthropic is increasing, which is actively expanding its presence in the corporate sector.

OpenAI officially launches group chats in ChatGPT for all users21.11.25, 04:37 • 3777 views

Altman called for a temporary reallocation of teams and daily progress reports. Among the projects put on hold are advertising tools, medical AI agents, and the personal assistant Pulse.

Despite financial risks and the need for constant investment, OpenAI maintains a strong position thanks to over 800 million weekly ChatGPT users. The company is also preparing to release a new reasoning model, which, according to Altman, should outperform the latest generation of Google Gemini.

OpenAI denies ChatGPT's involvement in the death of a teenager who received suicide "instructions" from the chatbot26.11.25, 17:21 • 2966 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Sam Altman
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Google