OpenAI declared a "red code" due to increased competition with Google – WSJ

OpenAI has introduced the highest level of internal urgency – a "red code" – to urgently improve the quality of ChatGPT amid Google's rapidly strengthening position in the field of artificial intelligence. This is stated in an article by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

According to WSJ, in a memo, CEO Sam Altman warned the team that the company was temporarily postponing work on other projects, focusing solely on improving the speed, personalization, and reliability of its chatbot.

The reason was aggressive moves by competitors: the new version of Google Gemini AI surpassed OpenAI models in a number of tests, and the user base of Google services is growing rapidly. At the same time, pressure from Anthropic is increasing, which is actively expanding its presence in the corporate sector.

Altman called for a temporary reallocation of teams and daily progress reports. Among the projects put on hold are advertising tools, medical AI agents, and the personal assistant Pulse.

Despite financial risks and the need for constant investment, OpenAI maintains a strong position thanks to over 800 million weekly ChatGPT users. The company is also preparing to release a new reasoning model, which, according to Altman, should outperform the latest generation of Google Gemini.

