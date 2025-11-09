OpenAI CEO served with subpoena during San Francisco appearance

Sam Altman, at a discussion event, instead of a question about artificial intelligence, suddenly received a court document.

UNN reports with reference to Coin Edition and SFGate.

Details

During an event at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco, featuring OpenAI founder and CEO Sam Altman, an unexpected incident occurred.

The event, hosted by civic activist Manny Yekutiel, was interrupted at the moment Altman was discussing with the Golden State Warriors coach.

A man from the audience jumped onto the stage, claiming to serve Altman with a subpoena. The event host intervened to block the man before security escorted him out.

But the document was handed over to the theater staff. After a brief pause, the event program resumed.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office confirmed to the SFGate website that the man, who was escorted out of the building by security immediately after the incident, was acting on their behalf. The Stop AI group, which opposes artificial intelligence, stated on social media that the subpoena is related to a lawsuit against Altman.

On the microblogging service X, the group wrote: "Our public defender successfully obtained a subpoena for Sam Altman to appear in our lawsuit, in which we are being prosecuted for repeatedly and non-violently blocking the entrance to OpenAI and the street in front of their office."

Addition

The subpoena incident interrupted Altman's broad speech, which covered topics such as wealth inequality, the future of artificial intelligence. Altman also responded to criticism about ChatGPT's ability to "generate erotic material." The OpenAI CEO called it "one of my dumbest mistakes of the year."

But the discussed aspect itself is part of OpenAI's efforts to give adults "a great degree of individual freedom."

Recall

ChatGPT developer, OpenAI, is considering an IPO in 2026, aiming to raise at least $60 billion. This will allow it to finance large-scale plans for the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure, and the company's value is estimated at $1 trillion.