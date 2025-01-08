Sister of OpenAI boss Sam Altman has filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of violence

The sister of OpenAI executive director Sam Altman, Ann Altman, has filed a lawsuit claiming that he regularly sexually abused her as a child. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

On January 6, a lawsuit was filed in which the sister of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman accuses him of sexual abuse that allegedly lasted from 1997 to 2006. According to her, the abuse began when she was three years old and Altman was 12. She claims that the last incident of abuse occurred when he was an adult and she remained a minor.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and damages in excess of $75,000. Altman's sister has previously made similar allegations publicly on social media outlets such as X (formerly Twitter).

Sam Altman himself, in a joint statement with his mother and two brothers, categorically denied all the accusations, calling them “absolutely false.” The statement reads: “It is incredibly difficult to care for a family member who is struggling with mental health issues. This situation is causing tremendous pain to our entire family.

