Sister of OpenAI boss Sam Altman has filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of violence

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 56180 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149318 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128471 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136016 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134652 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172224 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110860 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164912 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104502 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113972 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131731 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130611 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 43343 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100681 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102910 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149318 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172224 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164912 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192616 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181803 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130611 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131731 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143227 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134823 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151986 views
Sister of OpenAI boss Sam Altman has filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of violence

Sister of OpenAI boss Sam Altman has filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of violence

 • 25280 views

Anne Altman filed a lawsuit against her brother Sam Altman, accusing him of sexual abuse from 1997 to 2006. The Altman family denies the allegations, calling them false.

The sister of OpenAI executive director Sam Altman, Ann Altman, has filed a lawsuit claiming that he regularly sexually abused her as a child. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details 

On January 6, a lawsuit was filed in which the sister of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman accuses him of sexual abuse that allegedly lasted from 1997 to 2006. According to her, the abuse began when she was three years old and Altman was 12. She claims that the last incident of abuse occurred when he was an adult and she remained a minor.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and damages in excess of $75,000. Altman's sister has previously made similar allegations publicly on social media outlets such as X (formerly Twitter).

Sam Altman himself, in a joint statement with his mother and two brothers, categorically denied all the accusations, calling them “absolutely false.” The statement reads: “It is incredibly difficult to care for a family member who is struggling with mental health issues. This situation is causing tremendous pain to our entire family.

Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its creator Sam Altman

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
openaiOpenAI
elon-muskElon Musk

