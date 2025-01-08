ukenru
Yuan falls to 16-month low due to possible high Trump tariffs on Chinese goods

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26595 views

The Chinese currency fell to 7.33 yuan per dollar, reaching its lowest level since September 2023. Experts attribute the drop to Trump's possible imposition of 60% tariffs on Chinese goods.

On Wednesday, the market yuan fell by 0.1 percent to 7.33 yuan against the dollar, the lowest for China's financial system since September 2023.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

China's currency has hit a 16-month low: on Wednesday, January 8, the Chinese yuan fell by 0.1% to 7.33 yuan per dollar. This is the lowest level since September 2023. Among the reasons are the worries associated with the introduction of Trump's tariffs.

According to analysts, Trump's proposed high tariffs on Chinese goods will force the People's Bank of China (PBOC, Chinese: 中国人民银行) to weaken the yuan to offset their impact on exports. It should be noted that against the backdrop of weak domestic consumer demand, it is exports that help China maintain economic growth. 

Beijing denies involvement in hacker attack on US Treasury Department31.12.24, 13:06 • 22230 views

On the eve of , expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates more slowly than previously expected increased. In turn, China is easing its monetary policy to combat deflationary pressures. 

Image

“The market is impatient and wants a sharp rise in the yuan,” said Wee Hong Chong, senior market strategist at BNY.

China on the eve of higher costs

Beijing, which is grappling with deepening deflationary pressures in the economy caused by low household and investor confidence, is gradually shifting to more stimulus measures to boost growth. On Wednesday, it expanded a program to subsidize consumers who trade in old appliances such as air conditioners and washing machines.

The EU is worried: Trump could pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement again08.01.25, 11:07 • 20984 views

But many economists believe that the company is postponing the announcement of additional spending plans while it awaits Trump's inauguration to get more clarity on potential tariffs (Trump previously said he would impose 60 percent tariffs on China).

AddendumAddendum

The NBK “doesn't really have any good options,” experts say.

It will have to accept some exchange rate weakness as the least bad option. The question then becomes: where will the NBK draw the line?

- Julian Evans-Pritchard, Head of China Economics at Capital Economics, reflects .

At the same time, analysts note that although the yuan is under selling pressure against the dollar, it has strengthened against other currencies. 

The Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso, Taiwan dollar, and Korean won all weakened by 0.4% against the dollar on Wednesday.

US says Putin considered nuclear option, but China intervened04.01.25, 10:25 • 54712 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
taiwanTaiwan
south-koreaSouth Korea
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

