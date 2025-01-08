The EU is worried: Trump could pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement again

Global efforts to combat climate change could suffer a serious blow if US President Donald Trump pulls out of the Paris Agreement again.

Trump's transition team has prepared an executive order to withdraw the United States, the world's second largest polluter after China, from the main global climate change agreement.

The Paris Agreement is the centerpiece of the United Nations climate negotiations, in which nearly 200 countries are discussing steps to reduce emissions and finance these efforts.

The US is playing a central role in the negotiations, so the EU warns that the US decision could be a significant “blow” to the fight against climate change.

Wopke Hoekstra, the Dutch climate commissioner, said the EU will “engage constructively” with the new US administration on issues including climate change. The official noted that the Commission is reaching out to contacts with the US across the political spectrum.

“Obviously, I'm going to be looking to make sure that our American friends, to the extent possible, actually stay on board and work with us on this,” Hoekstra said.

Due to the problem of a “potential vacuum” in the US, the EU may miss the February deadline for all countries to submit new national climate plans to the UN.

At the UN climate conference COP29 , Ukraine pledged to reduce emissions by 65% by 2030. The plan envisages investments of $78 billion and an increase in the share of renewable energy to 27%.

