The EU is worried: Trump could pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement again

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 55667 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149206 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128407 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135953 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134607 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172150 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110843 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164860 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104499 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113971 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131654 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130528 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 42876 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100617 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102849 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149203 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172148 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164858 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192566 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181757 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130530 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131656 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143208 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134804 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151967 views
The EU is worried: Trump could pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement again

The EU is worried: Trump could pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement again

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20983 views

Trump's transition team is preparing an executive order to withdraw the United States from the global climate agreement. The EU warns that this could deal a serious blow to global efforts to combat climate change.

Global efforts to combat climate change could suffer a serious blow if US President Donald Trump pulls out of the Paris Agreement again.

Reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Trump's transition team has prepared an executive order to withdraw the United States, the world's second largest polluter after China, from the main global climate change agreement.

The Paris Agreement is the centerpiece of the United Nations climate negotiations, in which nearly 200 countries are discussing steps to reduce emissions and finance these efforts.

The US is playing a central role in the negotiations, so the EU warns that the US decision could be a significant “blow” to the fight against climate change.

Wopke Hoekstra, the Dutch climate commissioner, said the EU will “engage constructively” with the new US administration on issues including climate change. The official noted that the Commission is reaching out to contacts with the US across the political spectrum.

“Obviously, I'm going to be looking to make sure that our American friends, to the extent possible, actually stay on board and work with us on this,” Hoekstra said.

Due to the problem of a “potential vacuum” in the US, the EU may miss the February deadline for all countries to submit new national climate plans to the UN.

Recall

At the UN climate conference COP29 , Ukraine pledged to reduce emissions by 65% by 2030. The plan envisages investments of $78 billion and an increase in the share of renewable energy to 27%.

The US may withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement: what it means for the world08.01.25, 07:39 • 22470 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising