Dnipropetrovsk region under drone attack, explosions in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih

On the night of Thursday, August 7, the enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak and the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul.

At 1:18 AM, Lysak reported on strikes on the regional center.

Dnipro. Loud. Stay in shelters - Lysak warned.

At 2:48 AM, Vilkul reported on the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.

A Shahed attack on the city is underway. A series of explosions. Do not film anything or post it online. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones - Vilkul urged.

Meanwhile, the Air Force warned of the threat of the enemy using attack UAVs against Kryvyi Rih.

Earlier, as a result of Russian artillery shelling of Nikopol, three people died, including a rescuer. Four more people were injured.

