The US may withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement: what it means for the world

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 56498 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149385 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128504 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136048 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134677 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172264 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110868 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164943 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104504 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113974 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131786 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130672 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 43653 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100724 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102956 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149398 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172272 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164948 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192648 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181835 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130663 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131776 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143246 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134838 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152001 views
The US may withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement: what it means for the world

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22471 views

Trump is preparing an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement. This could significantly weaken global efforts to combat climate change, as the United States is the second largest polluter on the planet.

US President-elect Donald Trump's plans to withdraw the country from the Paris Agreement on climate change could deal a serious blow to international efforts to combat climate change. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to sources from Trump's transition team, executive orders have already been prepared to withdraw the United States from the agreement, which is the main platform for global action in this area. 

The United States, which is the second largest polluter on the planet after China, could significantly weaken collective efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions if it finally withdraws from this international agreement. This step would pose a serious challenge to the global community trying to cope with climate change.

Global plastic deal: why oil countries don't block production restrictions01.12.24, 01:18 • 18494 views

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World

