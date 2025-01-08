The US may withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement: what it means for the world
Kyiv • UNN
Trump is preparing an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement. This could significantly weaken global efforts to combat climate change, as the United States is the second largest polluter on the planet.
US President-elect Donald Trump's plans to withdraw the country from the Paris Agreement on climate change could deal a serious blow to international efforts to combat climate change. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
According to sources from Trump's transition team, executive orders have already been prepared to withdraw the United States from the agreement, which is the main platform for global action in this area.
The United States, which is the second largest polluter on the planet after China, could significantly weaken collective efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions if it finally withdraws from this international agreement. This step would pose a serious challenge to the global community trying to cope with climate change.
