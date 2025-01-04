ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 82383 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157432 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132709 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139956 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137449 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177366 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111851 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168888 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104662 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114014 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

US says Putin considered nuclear option, but China intervened

US says Putin considered nuclear option, but China intervened

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54713 views

The United States was concerned about the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. According to Blinken, China intervened and warned Russia against such actions.

The United States was very concerned because it seemed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was at least considering the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine. However, China intervened and did not support this decision. This was stated by the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to the Financial Times, reports UNN.

The journalist asked how seriously the United States took Vladimir Putin's nuclear weapons rattling. The journalist noted that Biden often cited the risk of escalation when deciding not to provide certain weapons requested by Kyiv.

Blinken said the US was "very concerned" because Putin seemed to be at least considering the nuclear option.

"Even if the probability increased from 5 to 15 percent, when it comes to nuclear weapons, there is nothing more serious," Blinken said.

According to him, nuclear weapons were also one of the few issues where China could help the United States, despite Beijing's support for Russia. "We have reason to believe that China contacted Russia and said: 'Don't go there,'" Blinken said.

He added that a similar dynamic could have taken place when the United States informed China that Putin was planning to deploy nuclear weapons in space.

In addition, Blinken rejected suggestions that the Biden administration had delayed the delivery of weapons, saying that it had to take into account a number of factors, such as whether Ukraine would be able to operate and maintain the systems.

The United States will not return nuclear weapons to Ukraine - the White House made a statement02.12.24, 05:57 • 21127 views

Addendum

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has approved an updated nuclear doctrine

In August, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia was intimidating the world with nuclear weapons, and that the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin loved his life too much, so he would hold on to his chair, his Kremlin, and the public's support for his actions. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

