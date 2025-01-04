The United States was very concerned because it seemed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was at least considering the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine. However, China intervened and did not support this decision. This was stated by the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to the Financial Times, reports UNN.

The journalist asked how seriously the United States took Vladimir Putin's nuclear weapons rattling. The journalist noted that Biden often cited the risk of escalation when deciding not to provide certain weapons requested by Kyiv.

Blinken said the US was "very concerned" because Putin seemed to be at least considering the nuclear option.

"Even if the probability increased from 5 to 15 percent, when it comes to nuclear weapons, there is nothing more serious," Blinken said.

According to him, nuclear weapons were also one of the few issues where China could help the United States, despite Beijing's support for Russia. "We have reason to believe that China contacted Russia and said: 'Don't go there,'" Blinken said.

He added that a similar dynamic could have taken place when the United States informed China that Putin was planning to deploy nuclear weapons in space.

In addition, Blinken rejected suggestions that the Biden administration had delayed the delivery of weapons, saying that it had to take into account a number of factors, such as whether Ukraine would be able to operate and maintain the systems.

Addendum

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has approved an updated nuclear doctrine .

In August, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia was intimidating the world with nuclear weapons, and that the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin loved his life too much, so he would hold on to his chair, his Kremlin, and the public's support for his actions.