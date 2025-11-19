Official website of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered a cyberattack: resource operation is being restored
Kyiv • UNN
On November 19, the official website of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hacked. They stated that the information published there was untrue. Work is currently underway to restore the website's operation.
On Wednesday, November 19, the official website of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hacked. Information about this was published on the Facebook page of the Territorial Defense Forces, UNN reports.
Details
We inform you that the official website of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been hacked. The information that was published after the website hack does not correspond to reality
They added that work is currently underway to restore the website's operation.
At the same time, some Facebook users reported that this post was unavailable.
Recall
On Tuesday, November 18, many online services and websites in Ukraine and worldwide experienced problems with their operation. The reason was a failure at Cloudflare, one of the largest CDN and cloud security providers.
Cloudflare is an American company, one of the world's largest providers of content delivery network (CDN) services, cybersecurity, DDoS attack protection, reverse proxies, and other services to improve website performance and security.
Later, Cloudflare announced the resolution of problems after a global outage that, among other things, affected the operation of X and Open AI.