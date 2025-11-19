Official website of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered a cyberattack: resource operation is being restored

$42.090.03
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:26 AM • 2578 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto
10:05 AM • 4112 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 13798 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 21821 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 24421 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 14627 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
November 19, 05:06 AM • 26542 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
November 19, 03:05 AM • 19551 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 29806 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
Publications
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 21826 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 24425 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 52355 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 71080 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 113449 views
