IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Cloudflare outage again: users massively report problems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

Users are again reporting problems with Cloudflare, two and a half weeks after the previous massive outage. Problems with server connection, website, and DNS have been reported.

Cloudflare outage again: users massively report problems

Users are again massively reporting problems with Cloudflare, which provides network security and website optimization services, just two and a half weeks after a massive service outage that caused errors on many sites, including X and ChatGPT from Open AI, writes UNN with reference to Downdetector data.

Details

Most reports concerned server connection problems (54%), website problems (43%), and DNS problems (4%).

Cloudflare itself confirmed certain problems and indicated that it was "continuing to investigate this issue."

"A fix has been implemented, and we are monitoring the results," Cloudflare later noted.

And later added: "We continue to monitor the results."

Recall

On November 18, Cloudflare recorded a surge in unusual traffic, which caused errors on many sites, including X and Open AI. The company is investigating the causes of the incident, which occurred less than a month after the Amazon Web Services outage.

Julia Shramko

