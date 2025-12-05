Cloudflare outage again: users massively report problems

Users are again massively reporting problems with Cloudflare, which provides network security and website optimization services, just two and a half weeks after a massive service outage that caused errors on many sites, including X and ChatGPT from Open AI, writes UNN with reference to Downdetector data.

Details

Most reports concerned server connection problems (54%), website problems (43%), and DNS problems (4%).

Cloudflare itself confirmed certain problems and indicated that it was "continuing to investigate this issue."

"A fix has been implemented, and we are monitoring the results," Cloudflare later noted.

And later added: "We continue to monitor the results."

Recall

On November 18, Cloudflare recorded a surge in unusual traffic, which caused errors on many sites, including X and Open AI. The company is investigating the causes of the incident, which occurred less than a month after the Amazon Web Services outage.