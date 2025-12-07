$42.180.00
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 22288 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 34914 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 34194 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 43428 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 49151 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 36431 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 71286 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 40987 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 37877 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Publications
Exclusives
Apple is undergoing its biggest personnel reshuffle in decades: four top executives have left the company

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Apple has faced a mass exodus of top managers and key engineers, including heads of AI and interface design. This is happening amid the possible departure of the chief chip architect and the outflow of AI engineers to competitors.

Apple is undergoing its biggest personnel reshuffle in decades: four top executives have left the company

Apple is undergoing its biggest personnel reshuffle in decades: in a few days, top managers and key engineers, including the heads of AI, interface design, and legal departments, have left their positions. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Just last week, the heads of Apple's artificial intelligence and interface design departments left their positions. They reported directly to CEO Tim Cook, indicating an unprecedented change in personnel at Apple's top management.

The situation may worsen due to the possible departure of another strategically important specialist - Johny Srouji, Apple's chief chip architect and vice president of hardware technologies, who led the development of Apple Silicon processors.

At the same time, Apple is facing an outflow of engineers in the AI field, many of whom are moving to Meta, OpenAI, and startups due to more favorable conditions. This creates risks for the company, which is trying to catch up with competitors in generative AI and Siri modernization.

Apple prepares to overtake Samsung and regain leadership in global smartphone production – Bloomberg25.11.25, 21:22 • 3756 views

In addition, changes continue in the management ranks due to planned resignations and retirements of key officials. The company is actively discussing the successor to 65-year-old Tim Cook, and John Ternus, head of hardware engineering, is named as the most likely candidate.

Despite the crisis, Apple continues to work on new products - complex iPhone and iPad models, robotics, and smart glasses. Analysts warn that the company's ability to remain competitive in the AI field will depend on its ability to retain key personnel.

Apple prepares to enter the low-cost laptop market for the first time - media04.11.25, 21:12 • 4202 views

Vita Zelenetska

