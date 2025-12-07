Apple is undergoing its biggest personnel reshuffle in decades: four top executives have left the company

Apple is undergoing its biggest personnel reshuffle in decades: in a few days, top managers and key engineers, including the heads of AI, interface design, and legal departments, have left their positions. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Just last week, the heads of Apple's artificial intelligence and interface design departments left their positions. They reported directly to CEO Tim Cook, indicating an unprecedented change in personnel at Apple's top management.

The situation may worsen due to the possible departure of another strategically important specialist - Johny Srouji, Apple's chief chip architect and vice president of hardware technologies, who led the development of Apple Silicon processors.

At the same time, Apple is facing an outflow of engineers in the AI field, many of whom are moving to Meta, OpenAI, and startups due to more favorable conditions. This creates risks for the company, which is trying to catch up with competitors in generative AI and Siri modernization.

In addition, changes continue in the management ranks due to planned resignations and retirements of key officials. The company is actively discussing the successor to 65-year-old Tim Cook, and John Ternus, head of hardware engineering, is named as the most likely candidate.

Despite the crisis, Apple continues to work on new products - complex iPhone and iPad models, robotics, and smart glasses. Analysts warn that the company's ability to remain competitive in the AI field will depend on its ability to retain key personnel.

