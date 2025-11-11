$41.960.02
04:14 PM • 13340 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 24441 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 36068 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 25924 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 40602 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 33152 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 21798 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23997 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 25645 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 28165 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Electricity outage schedules
ChatGPT

OpenAI lost a lawsuit in Munich: the company will have to pay for using song lyrics in ChatGPT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

A Munich court has ordered OpenAI to pay damages for using song lyrics in ChatGPT without paying royalties. The German association GEMA filed a lawsuit, claiming illegal use of nine songs.

OpenAI lost a lawsuit in Munich: the company will have to pay for using song lyrics in ChatGPT

The American company OpenAI lost a copyright case in a Munich court, so it will have to pay for the use of song lyrics in ChatGPT, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

A Munich court ruled that the ChatGPT language model violated German laws by using song lyrics in its responses without paying royalties. The company was ordered to pay damages. The lawsuit against OpenAI was filed by the German association GEMA, which protects copyrights in Germany. The court considered the illegal use of nine German-language songs.

OpenAI Prepares for $1 Trillion Stock Market Listing30.10.25, 21:31 • 3097 views

Neither party denied during the proceedings that the song lyrics were used to train the fourth version of ChatGPT. The dispute was whether the text of the compositions was stored in the language model's database for future use. OpenAI argued that ChatGPT does not store or copy specific training data. The company shifted responsibility to users who can contribute to the generation of "output data" by making specific queries.

Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams05.11.25, 17:25 • 34485 views

Addendum

The publication emphasizes that in Germany, copyright law is focused on the author. Rights are not considered the property of the publisher or record company, but are assigned to the author himself and, as a rule, are not fully transferred to third parties.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Musician
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Munich