OpenAI Prepares for $1 Trillion Stock Market Listing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

ChatGPT developer OpenAI is considering an IPO in 2026, aiming to raise at least $60 billion. This would finance ambitious plans for AI infrastructure development, with the company valued at $1 trillion.

OpenAI Prepares for $1 Trillion Stock Market Listing

The developer of ChatGPT plans to go public as early as 2026. The public offering is expected to raise at least $60 billion for OpenAI to implement ambitious plans for the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure, and its value is estimated at a record $1 trillion.

This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The developer of the popular AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT is considering filing for an IPO as early as the second half of 2026.

- Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to sources cited by Reuters, OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar told colleagues that the company aims to go public in 2027, while some advisors said it could happen a year earlier.

The company is believed to be seeking to "raise at least $60 billion."

OpenAI's stock market debut could be a new tool to attract investment and support the ambitious plans of CEO Sam Altman, who aims to invest trillions of dollars in building data centers and other infrastructure necessary for the accelerated development of artificial intelligence.

During a live broadcast on Tuesday, Altman stated that a public offering is the "most likely path" for the company, given the enormous capital needs expected in the future. An OpenAI spokesperson said:

An IPO is not our goal, so we couldn't set a date. We are building a stable business and advancing our mission so that everyone benefits from AGI.

AGI stands for artificial general intelligence, which OpenAI defines as "highly autonomous systems that outperform humans in most economically valuable work."

Addition

OpenAI, founded in 2015 as a non-profit organization, completed a major restructuring this week. As a result, its core business was converted into a commercial corporation. Despite the company formally remaining under the control of a non-profit structure, this change paves the way for attracting investment and lays the groundwork for a future IPO.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Microsoft and OpenAI agreed to restructure the ChatGPT developer into a public benefit corporation, valuing OpenAI at $500 billion. This gives the company more freedom in business operations and removes restrictions on capital raising.

Alona Utkina

TechnologiesFinance
Technology
Sam Altman
OpenAI
ChatGPT
The Guardian
Reuters
Microsoft