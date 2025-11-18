$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 7072 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 19733 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 14233 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM • 17777 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
11:49 AM • 22409 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 23825 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 30517 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 24742 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 58730 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 50514 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Cloudflare announced the resolution of an incident after a global outage that affected the operation of X and Open AI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

Cloudflare applied a fix after a global outage that caused errors on websites, including X and Open AI. The company stated that the incident has been resolved but continues to monitor for full restoration of all services.

Cloudflare announced the resolution of an incident after a global outage that affected the operation of X and Open AI

Cloudflare reported the application of a fix after a global outage, against the backdrop of which error messages began to appear on various sites, including X and Open AI, and indicated that "the incident has been resolved," UNN writes.

A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved

- stated in the status on the Cloudflare website at 14:42 UTC (16:42 Kyiv time)

The service indicated that it's "continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal."

Cloudflare commented on the global outage that affected many websites: what they said18.11.25, 15:52 • 8650 views

Addition

Cloudflare, an American company that provides protection services for millions of websites from malicious attacks, experienced an unspecified problem on Tuesday, November 18, due to which users could not access the sites of some clients.

Some site owners were also unable to access their control panels. According to Downdetector, sites including X and Open AI experienced increased outages simultaneously with Cloudflare's problems.

Massive network outages, websites down in Ukraine and worldwide: what's the reason?18.11.25, 14:11 • 3126 views

Julia Shramko

Technologies
Technology
OpenAI