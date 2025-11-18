Cloudflare announced the resolution of an incident after a global outage that affected the operation of X and Open AI

Cloudflare reported the application of a fix after a global outage, against the backdrop of which error messages began to appear on various sites, including X and Open AI, and indicated that "the incident has been resolved," UNN writes.

A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved - stated in the status on the Cloudflare website at 14:42 UTC (16:42 Kyiv time)

The service indicated that it's "continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal."

Addition

Cloudflare, an American company that provides protection services for millions of websites from malicious attacks, experienced an unspecified problem on Tuesday, November 18, due to which users could not access the sites of some clients.

Some site owners were also unable to access their control panels. According to Downdetector, sites including X and Open AI experienced increased outages simultaneously with Cloudflare's problems.

