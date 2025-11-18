Massive network outages, websites down in Ukraine and worldwide: what's the reason?

$42.090.00
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 9774 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 29428 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 26313 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 24229 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 23975 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM • 40487 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37735 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
November 20, 05:15 AM • 20112 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM • 18564 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
Tags
Authors
Popular news
"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in WashingtonNovember 20, 03:05 AM • 25193 views
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the war08:01 AM • 21949 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 36719 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph08:42 AM • 18480 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA11:00 AM • 16710 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying12:24 PM • 6134 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits12:24 PM • 9564 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war

Exclusive

08:56 AM • 29332 views
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 29332 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 37269 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto07:11 AM • 40414 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Radosław Sikorski
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Kherson Oblast
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 24596 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 48142 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 46003 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 47194 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 56143 views
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating
Fox News

Massive network outages, websites down in Ukraine and worldwide: what's the reason?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4198 views

Due to a Cloudflare outage, many internet services and websites in Ukraine and worldwide experienced problems on Tuesday, November 18.

Massive network outages, websites down in Ukraine and worldwide: what's the reason?

Many internet services and websites in Ukraine and worldwide experienced problems on Tuesday, November 18. The reason is a failure in Cloudflare, one of the largest CDN and cloud security providers, reports UNN.

Details

Due to a Cloudflare outage, one of the largest intermediary companies providing content delivery network and cloud security services, hundreds of internet resources and websites were down for some time.

In particular, problems were observed in the operation of Telegram, Twitter (X), Spotify, Facebook, YouTube, Steam, Instagram, Discord, Grok, etc.

Cloudflare outages also affected the Downdetector service - it is usually used to check which services are currently unavailable.

Later, Cloudflare officially acknowledged the problem. They promised to resolve the issue and provide relevant information "as soon as possible."

The outage also affected the work of Ukrainian media, including the editorial office of UNN.

What is Cloudflare?

Cloudflare is an American company, one of the world's largest providers of content delivery network (CDN) services, cybersecurity, DDoS attack protection, reverse proxy servers, and other services to improve website performance and security. This company has existed since 2009.

The main principle of Cloudflare's operation is the use of a global network of servers located in more than 330 cities around the world. For example, when a user opens a website that uses Cloudflare, their request goes through the nearest Cloudflare server. The latter caches the content and delivers it faster to the original website server.

Cloudflare's data centers are present in many countries around the world, including Ukraine.

Massive failure in "Diia": the service could not cope with a large number of users, probably due to the registration of "Winter Support"15.11.25, 10:33 • 3471 view

Yevhen Ustimenko

