Massive network outages, websites down in Ukraine and worldwide: what's the reason?

Many internet services and websites in Ukraine and worldwide experienced problems on Tuesday, November 18. The reason is a failure in Cloudflare, one of the largest CDN and cloud security providers, reports UNN.

Details

Due to a Cloudflare outage, one of the largest intermediary companies providing content delivery network and cloud security services, hundreds of internet resources and websites were down for some time.

In particular, problems were observed in the operation of Telegram, Twitter (X), Spotify, Facebook, YouTube, Steam, Instagram, Discord, Grok, etc.

Cloudflare outages also affected the Downdetector service - it is usually used to check which services are currently unavailable.

Later, Cloudflare officially acknowledged the problem. They promised to resolve the issue and provide relevant information "as soon as possible."

The outage also affected the work of Ukrainian media, including the editorial office of UNN.

What is Cloudflare?

Cloudflare is an American company, one of the world's largest providers of content delivery network (CDN) services, cybersecurity, DDoS attack protection, reverse proxy servers, and other services to improve website performance and security. This company has existed since 2009.

The main principle of Cloudflare's operation is the use of a global network of servers located in more than 330 cities around the world. For example, when a user opens a website that uses Cloudflare, their request goes through the nearest Cloudflare server. The latter caches the content and delivers it faster to the original website server.

Cloudflare's data centers are present in many countries around the world, including Ukraine.

