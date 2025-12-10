Google launches ultra-cheap AI Plus plan in India to compete with ChatGPT Go

Google has introduced its new "AI Plus" tariff plan in India, offering it at a price of less than $5 USD per month for new users, which is a direct move to compete on price with low-cost artificial intelligence offerings, particularly OpenAI's ChatGPT Go subscription. This is reported by Tech Crunch, writes UNN.

Details

The launch, which took place on Wednesday, opens access to premium AI capabilities at a reduced price in a market where technology companies are actively competing for a large user base.

For new users in India, Google is offering AI Plus for $2.21 per month for the first six months, after which the standard price will be $4.44 per month. Until now, Google's cheapest AI subscription in the country was the AI Pro plan, costing $21.69 per month.

The AI Plus tariff plan provides users with higher limits for the Gemini 3 Pro model and the Nano Banana Pro image editing model, access to video creation in Gemini and Flow applications, extended access to in-depth research in NotebookLM, and 200 GB of storage for Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail. Subscribers can also share this storage with family members.

However, Google was late in setting prices for India: the AI Plus plan was first introduced in Indonesia and other countries in September. OpenAI debuted its ChatGPT Go plan for less than $5 in India back in August, and then made it available in other countries.

The ChatGPT Go plan gives users 10 times more limits compared to the free plan for messages, image creation, and file uploads. Amidst this competition, AI companies are actively offering free services in India: Perplexity, in partnership with Airtel, offered its annual Pro tariff plan to all Airtel customers for free, and OpenAI offered ChatGPT Go for free for a year to existing Go subscribers and new users.

