Google launches ultra-cheap AI Plus plan in India to compete with ChatGPT Go

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 782 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 5240 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 10031 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 12564 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 12467 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 12443 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 20457 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 08:28 AM • 16600 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 27188 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 42007 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.3m/s
86%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 34128 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 20953 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 19713 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhotoDecember 10, 08:37 AM • 11051 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 13534 views
Publications
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 2134 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 12568 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 20460 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 34355 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 69801 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Keir Starmer
Andrius Kubilius
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 1824 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 3026 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 3138 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 5548 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 19864 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Google launches ultra-cheap AI Plus plan in India to compete with ChatGPT Go

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Google has introduced an AI Plus plan in India priced at less than $5 per month for new users. This move is aimed at competing with low-cost AI offerings, particularly OpenAI's ChatGPT Go subscription.

Google launches ultra-cheap AI Plus plan in India to compete with ChatGPT Go

Google has introduced its new "AI Plus" tariff plan in India, offering it at a price of less than $5 USD per month for new users, which is a direct move to compete on price with low-cost artificial intelligence offerings, particularly OpenAI's ChatGPT Go subscription. This is reported by Tech Crunch, writes UNN.

Details

The launch, which took place on Wednesday, opens access to premium AI capabilities at a reduced price in a market where technology companies are actively competing for a large user base.

For new users in India, Google is offering AI Plus for $2.21 per month for the first six months, after which the standard price will be $4.44 per month. Until now, Google's cheapest AI subscription in the country was the AI Pro plan, costing $21.69 per month.

OpenAI denies ChatGPT's involvement in the death of a teenager who received suicide "instructions" from the chatbot26.11.25, 17:21 • 3072 views

The AI Plus tariff plan provides users with higher limits for the Gemini 3 Pro model and the Nano Banana Pro image editing model, access to video creation in Gemini and Flow applications, extended access to in-depth research in NotebookLM, and 200 GB of storage for Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail. Subscribers can also share this storage with family members.

However, Google was late in setting prices for India: the AI Plus plan was first introduced in Indonesia and other countries in September. OpenAI debuted its ChatGPT Go plan for less than $5 in India back in August, and then made it available in other countries. 

OpenAI declared a "red code" due to increased competition with Google – WSJ02.12.25, 17:20 • 3349 views

The ChatGPT Go plan gives users 10 times more limits compared to the free plan for messages, image creation, and file uploads. Amidst this competition, AI companies are actively offering free services in India: Perplexity, in partnership with Airtel, offered its annual Pro tariff plan to all Airtel customers for free, and OpenAI offered ChatGPT Go for free for a year to existing Go subscribers and new users.

OpenAI officially launches group chats in ChatGPT for all users21.11.25, 04:37 • 3877 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Brand
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Indonesia
India