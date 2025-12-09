Pentagon chooses Google's Gemini AI platform for millions of its employees

The US Department of Defense has chosen Alphabet Inc.'s Gemini for Government system to provide artificial intelligence capabilities to approximately three million of its civilian and military employees. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The new platform, known as GenAI.mil, is designed to usher in "AI-driven cultural changes that will dominate the digital battlefield for years to come," the Pentagon said in a statement. Defense Minister Pete Hegseth, in a video released on Tuesday, emphasized that the software will help the military quickly analyze video and images.

The future of American warfare is here, and it's written as AI – Hegseth noted.

Google already provides artificial intelligence capabilities to the US Navy, Air Force, and the Pentagon's Defense Innovation Unit. It is worth noting that other prominent artificial intelligence companies, including OpenAI, Elon Musk's xAI, and Anthropic PBC, have also received similar contracts from the US defense agency.

