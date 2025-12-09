Pentagon chooses Google's Gemini AI platform for millions of its employees

49.020.03
ukenru
03:34 PM • 13090 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 16935 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 17385 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 24979 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 45667 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28335 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30752 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40790 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 34436 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 35716 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.6m/s
91%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhotoDecember 9, 08:11 AM • 23293 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 23087 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to MinskDecember 9, 09:24 AM • 19537 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is knownDecember 9, 09:55 AM • 22056 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 20517 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 13090 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 20550 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 45667 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 16914 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 61237 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Giorgia Meloni
Joe Biden
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Europe
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays04:25 PM • 1468 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 23112 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 26819 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 63435 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 68986 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Heating

Pentagon chooses Google's Gemini AI platform for millions of its employees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The U.S. Department of Defense has selected Alphabet Inc.'s Gemini for Government system to provide artificial intelligence capabilities for its civilian and military personnel. This platform, known as GenAI.mil, will help the military quickly analyze video and images.

Pentagon chooses Google's Gemini AI platform for millions of its employees

The US Department of Defense has chosen Alphabet Inc.'s Gemini for Government system to provide artificial intelligence capabilities to approximately three million of its civilian and military employees. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The new platform, known as GenAI.mil, is designed to usher in "AI-driven cultural changes that will dominate the digital battlefield for years to come," the Pentagon said in a statement. Defense Minister Pete Hegseth, in a video released on Tuesday, emphasized that the software will help the military quickly analyze video and images.

Hegset demands major US defense contractors accelerate weapons development08.11.25, 15:42 • 4807 views

The future of American warfare is here, and it's written as AI

– Hegseth noted.

Google already provides artificial intelligence capabilities to the US Navy, Air Force, and the Pentagon's Defense Innovation Unit. It is worth noting that other prominent artificial intelligence companies, including OpenAI, Elon Musk's xAI, and Anthropic PBC, have also received similar contracts from the US defense agency.

Pentagon studies the use of autonomous weapon systems in Ukraine for future operations - Hegseth07.12.25, 05:24 • 13142 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Alphabet Inc.
United States Air Force
OpenAI
United States Navy
Bloomberg L.P.
United States
Ukraine