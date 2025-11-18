AMD graphics card prices to rise by 20% in 2026: what's the reason?

Prices for graphics cards, particularly AMD, will soar by 20% as early as next year, 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to videocardz.com.

Details

The main reason cited is the sharp increase in the price of RAM. This applies not only to AMD graphics cards but also to DRAM and NAND — the price of the latter has more than doubled.

Price increases are also expected for graphics cards manufactured by Nvidia.

Recall

