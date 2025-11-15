Google invests $40 billion in three new data centers in Texas

Google plans to invest $40 billion in three new data centers in Texas as part of an effort to increase computing power for artificial intelligence. The state has already attracted multi-billion dollar investments from competitors such as OpenAI and Anthropic PBC. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

According to Google, the funding will continue until 2027. One center will be built in Armstrong County in North Texas, and two in Haskell County in West Texas, near the city of Abilene. One of the facilities in Haskell will be located near a new solar power plant and battery storage to reduce the load on the power grid.

This investment will create thousands of jobs, provide training for college students and apprentice electricians, and accelerate energy accessibility initiatives across Texas. - said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Texas attracts data centers due to relatively cheap energy, large land plots, and the state's favorable attitude towards infrastructure projects that stimulate the development of artificial intelligence. Google, presenting its latest plans, emphasized its desire to "bring new energy sources to the grid, cover the costs of its operation, and support local energy efficiency initiatives."

The company said that the electrician training program will expand the number of students in Texas through funding from the Google AI Opportunity Fund.

"They can come here and work knowing that Texas moves at the speed of business," added Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

