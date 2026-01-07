$42.560.14
"There is a clear understanding of the step-by-step movement": Umerov announced new talks between advisors from Europe, the US, and NATO on security guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Ukrainian negotiators, led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, held consultations in Paris with national security advisors from France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Turkey, with the participation of the US, NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council. The parameters of security guarantees, deterring Russian aggression, and the logic of further steps in the peace process were discussed.

"There is a clear understanding of the step-by-step movement": Umerov announced new talks between advisors from Europe, the US, and NATO on security guarantees

Ukrainian negotiators continued talks with partners from Europe, the US, and NATO in Paris regarding the parameters of security guarantees, deterring Russian aggression, and the logic of further steps in the peace process, and there is a "clear understanding of step-by-step movement towards the implementation of agreements," said Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks and secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

On behalf of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following up on the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing leaders on January 6, we continue to work with partners in Paris. We held consultations with national security advisors from France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Turkey, with the participation of the US, NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council. The conversation focused on specific parameters of security guarantees, deterring Russian aggression, and the logic of further steps in the peace process.

- Umerov reported.

The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys07.01.26, 12:27 • 12690 views

According to him, the Ukrainian side was represented at the meeting by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Kyslytsia, First Deputy Head of the Office of the President, and Oleksandr Bevz, Advisor to the Office of the President.

It is important that approaches are increasingly moving from the plane of political statements to the plane of practical solutions. There is a clear understanding of step-by-step movement towards the implementation of agreements. This kind of work creates the basis for real and lasting peace.

- Umerov wrote.

"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris07.01.26, 11:20 • 14121 view

Umerov also summarized the results of the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing at the level of heads of state and key international institutions in Paris the day before.

"We discussed in detail the parameters of security guarantees, Ukraine's role in the architecture of future peace, and the partners' contribution to deterring repeated aggression. There is a common understanding of the key elements: deterrence forces, effective monitoring, and support for the Ukrainian army as the basis of the entire security system," he said.

Following the meeting, Umerov noted, important documents were signed: a joint declaration of all countries of the "Coalition of the Willing" "on reliable security guarantees for a strong and lasting peace in Ukraine." And also a trilateral declaration of Ukraine, France, and Great Britain, which fixes intentions regarding the deployment of multinational forces after a ceasefire, the creation of a coordination center between armies, and monitoring mechanisms with a key role for the United States and the participation of European partners.

"The meeting demonstrated a readiness to move from political statements to practical solutions. Russia must also take real steps towards peace. Work in Paris continues - a number of meetings and consultations are still ahead," Umerov noted earlier today.

Julia Shramko

