Google accused of using AI tool Gemini to spy on users - media

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:00 PM • 972 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 7430 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 13720 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 14385 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 18890 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 36882 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 60786 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 80697 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124166 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 56214 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 50067 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 48374 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 47683 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"November 12, 09:15 AM • 24520 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 27705 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 10701 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 27859 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 20476 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 47833 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124170 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 14149 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 48492 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 50186 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 31392 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 45689 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Bild
Series

Google accused of using AI tool Gemini to spy on users - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Google is facing a lawsuit over allegations of using AI Gemini to illegally track users' personal messages in Gmail, chats, and video conferences. The lawsuit claims that Google secretly integrated Gemini into these applications, collecting data without consent.

Google accused of using AI tool Gemini to spy on users - media

Google is accused in a lawsuit of using its AI-powered Gemini assistant to illegally track users' private messages on Gmail, instant messaging apps, and video conferencing, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

Previously, users of Gmail, Chat, and Meet had the option to enable Google's AI program. But in October, the Alphabet Inc. unit "secretly" enabled Gemini across all these applications, allowing it to collect personal data "without users' knowledge or consent," according to the lawsuit filed late Tuesday in federal court in San Jose, California.

Google is preparing satellites that will process AI data in space06.11.25, 07:18 • 3985 views

While the company allows users to disable Gemini, they need to go into Google's privacy settings to deactivate the AI tool, the class-action lawsuit states. If Google fails to take this step, it will use Gemini to "access and use the entire history of its users' private communications, including literally every email sent and received and attachments in their Gmail accounts," the lawsuit says.

Google invests 5.5 billion euros in German data centers11.11.25, 19:23 • 3266 views

The lawsuit alleges that Google is violating California's Invasion of Privacy Act, enacted in 1967, which prohibits the surreptitious eavesdropping on telephone calls and recording of confidential communications without the consent of all parties involved.

Google demonstrates quantum computing breakthrough on Willow chip - Bloomberg22.10.25, 21:57 • 3886 views

Google did not respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.

The case is titled "Tele v. Google LLC," 25-cv-09704, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Alphabet Inc.
California
Google