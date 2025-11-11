Google invests 5.5 billion euros in German data centers

Google, a company owned by Alphabet Inc., plans to invest 5.5 billion euros in the development of computing resources and operations in Germany over the next four years, the company announced at an event with federal ministers in Berlin. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The investment covers two data centers in the Frankfurt region, although Google did not specify their sizes. In its statement, the company called this "part of its ongoing commitment to Europe."

European countries are actively stimulating the development of data centers to keep up with technology and artificial intelligence. Last week, Nvidia and Deutsche Telekom announced a 1 billion euro data center in Munich, and Microsoft plans to spend 10 billion dollars on a similar project in Portugal.

For years, Google has had to fend off complaints and regulatory actions regarding privacy, antitrust law, and copyright in Europe, which has not prevented the company from increasing its investments in the region.

