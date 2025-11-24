EU introduces single charging standard: USB-C to become mandatory for most devices from 2028

The European Commission has approved a new regulation that will require most chargers with a power of up to 100 W to switch to USB Type-C. The rules will come into force on December 14, 2028, and will cover a wide range of equipment. This is stated in the material of the Official Journal of the EU, writes UNN.

As reported in the Official Journal of the EU, the new regulation establishes a single compatibility standard for chargers that work with devices up to 100 W. All of them must be equipped with a USB-C port. Such adapters will have a special Common Charger logo, which will inform consumers about the possibility of using one charger for different gadgets.

The document covers external power supplies for wireless chargers, general-purpose battery chargers, as well as for routers, modems, game consoles, and other electronics. The list also includes power supplies for monitors and some consoles – provided that they are connected via an external converter, and not directly to the 220 V network.

This continues the EU's existing policy on port universalization. Since December 2024, all smartphones and tablets sold in the EU must have USB-C, and laptops must comply with this standard by April 2026.

