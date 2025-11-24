EU introduces single charging standard: USB-C to become mandatory for most devices from 2028

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 1014 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 5552 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 6788 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 7032 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 6922 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 6196 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 9076 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 10846 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM • 10340 views
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
08:41 AM • 8872 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
68%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G8November 24, 05:08 AM • 33224 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 20830 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 16934 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details08:21 AM • 13599 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"10:50 AM • 13082 views
Publications
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 982 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 5488 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 34745 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 60632 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 138119 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 17204 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 21102 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 39332 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 49865 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 51544 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Marder (infantry fighting vehicle)
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post

EU introduces single charging standard: USB-C to become mandatory for most devices from 2028

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

The European Commission has approved a new regulation requiring most charging devices up to 100W to switch to USB Type-C. The rules, which will come into force on December 14, 2028, cover a wide range of equipment.

EU introduces single charging standard: USB-C to become mandatory for most devices from 2028

The European Commission has approved a new regulation that will require most chargers with a power of up to 100 W to switch to USB Type-C. The rules will come into force on December 14, 2028, and will cover a wide range of equipment. This is stated in the material of the Official Journal of the EU, writes UNN.

Details

As reported in the Official Journal of the EU, the new regulation establishes a single compatibility standard for chargers that work with devices up to 100 W. All of them must be equipped with a USB-C port. Such adapters will have a special Common Charger logo, which will inform consumers about the possibility of using one charger for different gadgets.

OpenAI officially launches group chats in ChatGPT for all users21.11.25, 04:37 • 3502 views

The document covers external power supplies for wireless chargers, general-purpose battery chargers, as well as for routers, modems, game consoles, and other electronics. The list also includes power supplies for monitors and some consoles – provided that they are connected via an external converter, and not directly to the 220 V network.

This continues the EU's existing policy on port universalization. Since December 2024, all smartphones and tablets sold in the EU must have USB-C, and laptops must comply with this standard by April 2026.

Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in cost10.10.25, 18:17 • 100628 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Electricity
OpenAI
ChatGPT
European Commission
European Union