Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in cost

After Russia's night shelling of Ukraine's energy facilities, demand for charging stations has increased several times over. It is claimed online that prices for some charging stations began to rise overnight, with some increasing by almost 8,000 hryvnias. However, UNN investigated the market for charging stations popular among Ukrainians, and overall, prices currently remain stable, and have even decreased since the beginning of the war.

Details

The cost of charging stations depends on their power. For example, a charging station with a capacity of up to 500 Wh will cost an average of 10-12 thousand hryvnias.

For charging stations with a capacity of 500 to 1000 Wh, prices start from 15 thousand to 35 thousand, depending on the manufacturer.

Some prices for charging stations over 3000 Wh reach over 100 thousand hryvnias, although they can still be found in the range of 80 thousand to 90 thousand hryvnias.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max

The station is based on a LiFePO4 battery with a capacity of 768 Wh, capable of withstanding up to 3000 charge cycles. The station supports several charging methods, including fast charging from an AC power grid, connection to a car system, use of solar panels, and charging via a USB-C port.

In 2022, this station cost almost 60 thousand hryvnias, while its average price is currently about 28 thousand hryvnias.

EcoFlow RIVER 3 UPS

The portable charging station provides reliable power for various devices thanks to its nominal power of 300 W and peak power of 600 W. It is equipped with one AC 230V outlet, a USB Type-C port with up to 100 W, two USB Type-A ports, a car outlet (cigarette lighter) with 126 W, and an XT60 connector.

The station supports charging via DC (320 W, charging time - 1 hour), car outlet (100 W, charging time - 2.8 hours), and solar panel (110 W, charging time - 2.6 hours).

The station went on sale last year. At that time, its average price was about 14 thousand hryvnias, and now it costs 12 thousand hryvnias.

Night attack on energy infrastructure: emergency blackouts in eight regions, including Kyiv

EcoFlow DELTA

The device has a Li-ion battery with a capacity of 1260 Wh, providing up to 800 charging cycles. The nominal power is 1800 W, and the peak power is up to 3300 W, which allows the station to power energy-intensive appliances.

EcoFlow DELTA is equipped with many ports for connection: 4 AC 230V outlets, 2 USB Type-C (up to 60 W), 4 USB Type-A (18 W and 12 W), and a car outlet with 108.8 W. The station is charged using an AC outlet (1200 W, full charge in 1.6 hours), a car outlet (100 W, charging in 13.5 hours), or solar panels with up to 400 W (charging time approximately 8 hours).

In 2022, the station cost an average of about 70 thousand hryvnias, while now it sells for about 40 thousand hryvnias.

BLUETTI AC180P

The station features a continuous power of 1800W and a capacity of 1440Wh. It also has a power lifting mode that allows it to easily power devices with an output of 2700W, and a variety of output connectors, including AC output, USB-A, USB-C, 12V DC output, and a wireless charging pad for life on the go and on the road.

In 2023, the station cost an average of 45 thousand hryvnias, now - about 35 thousand hryvnias.

UGREEN PowerRoam 1200

The station supports connecting many devices thanks to a wide range of connectors: two AC 230V outlets, two USB Type-C ports with up to 100W, two USB Type-A ports with QC 3.0 support, two DC outputs, a car outlet (120W), and an XT60 connector.

The LiFePO4 battery has a capacity of 1024 Wh and is designed for over 3000 charging cycles.

At the beginning of 2023, the station cost about 30 thousand hryvnias, while now it can be purchased for an average of 27 thousand hryvnias.

Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackouts