Night attack on energy infrastructure: emergency blackouts in eight regions, including Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

Energy workers are eliminating the consequences of the night missile and drone attack. Emergency blackouts are in effect in eight regions, including Kyiv, where hundreds of thousands of consumers remain without electricity.

Night attack on energy infrastructure: emergency blackouts in eight regions, including Kyiv

Energy workers across the country continue to eliminate the consequences of the massive night missile and drone attack. Emergency blackouts are in effect in eight regions, including Kyiv, where hundreds of thousands of consumers remain without electricity. At the same time, in some regions, it was possible to partially reduce the volume of restrictions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

Details

Forced emergency blackouts are applied in Kyiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Hourly blackout schedules continue to be in effect in Chernihiv region, - the report says.

Thanks to the restoration work carried out, energy workers managed to partially reduce the volume of emergency restrictions in Kharkiv region. In Kyiv, 423 thousand consumers have been supplied with electricity at this moment. Unfortunately, about 380 thousand subscribers still remain without electricity.

- the report says.

Almost 4,500 homes in Kyiv are still without water and over 130 social institutions are without heating - KMDA10.10.25, 13:42 • 2264 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kyiv