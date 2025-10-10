Night attack on energy infrastructure: emergency blackouts in eight regions, including Kyiv

Energy workers across the country continue to eliminate the consequences of the massive night missile and drone attack. Emergency blackouts are in effect in eight regions, including Kyiv, where hundreds of thousands of consumers remain without electricity. At the same time, in some regions, it was possible to partially reduce the volume of restrictions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

Forced emergency blackouts are applied in Kyiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Hourly blackout schedules continue to be in effect in Chernihiv region, - the report says.

Thanks to the restoration work carried out, energy workers managed to partially reduce the volume of emergency restrictions in Kharkiv region. In Kyiv, 423 thousand consumers have been supplied with electricity at this moment. Unfortunately, about 380 thousand subscribers still remain without electricity.