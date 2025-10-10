$41.400.09
10:53 AM • 6544 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Radosław Sikorski
Alexander Stubb
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Almost 4,500 homes in Kyiv are still without water and over 130 social institutions are without heating - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1098 views

In Kyiv, due to the enemy attack, 2939 facilities are without electricity, over 4.4 thousand homes are without water. 136 social institutions are left without heating.

Almost 4,500 homes in Kyiv are still without water and over 130 social institutions are without heating - KMDA

According to the latest data, due to the enemy attack in the capital, 2,939 facilities are without electricity, more than 4,400 buildings are without water, and 136 social infrastructure institutions are without heat, UNN writes with reference to KCSA.

Details

Due to the enemy attack in the capital, 2,939 infrastructure facilities are currently without power supply. 4,474 buildings are without water supply. According to "Kyivvodokanal", the water supply system is being filled. 136 social infrastructure institutions, where the heating season has already started, are currently without heat supply.

- the post says.

The mayor's office also added that the building on Lesya Ukrainka Boulevard, which was damaged by shelling, was disconnected from gas supply.

The administration assured that city services are working around the clock to restore stable operation of systems as soon as possible.

Recall

As a result of the night massive attack by the Russian Federation, 80 capital pump rooms have already been connected to generators. In total, 154 pump rooms have the possibility of connecting to backup power sources.

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv