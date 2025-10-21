OpenAI launches ChatGPT-powered Atlas web browser, challenging Google Chrome

OpenAI announced on Tuesday the launch of its own web browser, Atlas, built on the popular ChatGPT artificial intelligence model. It is designed to challenge the supremacy of Google Chrome in the AI era, UNN reports, citing the official OpenAI website.

Today we are launching ChatGPT Atlas, our new web browser (...) powered by AI and fully built on ChatGPT — said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during an online demonstration on Tuesday.

It is expected to be a kind of ChatGPT agent that will help users with everyday tasks — ordering food, checking mail, or performing simple tasks on exchanges.

Each page will have a tab with ChatGPT, which can be quickly accessed. This new feature, built entirely on ChatGPT, the most popular consumer conversational AI, poses a new challenge for competitors.

Addition

Sam Altman announced that starting in December, ChatGPT will allow erotic content for adult users who confirm their age. He said that in December, ChatGPT will have an age verification function.

After its introduction, adult users will be given access to adult content. According to the co-founder, the strict filters that were in place earlier were necessary to protect the mental health of users. However, now, thanks to the introduction of new tools that allow timely recognition and correct response to sensitive situations, restrictions can be safely relaxed.