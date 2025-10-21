OpenAI launches ChatGPT-powered Atlas web browser, challenging Google Chrome

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
07:07 PM • 824 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
05:01 PM • 11184 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
02:07 PM • 21552 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 32806 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 21321 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 21666 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 23057 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
October 21, 10:26 AM • 22337 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 21154 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19792 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
0m/s
84%
751mm
Popular news
Mobilization of the only son of a seriously ill father: a court in Lviv region sentenced the acting head of the TCCOctober 21, 11:05 AM • 12698 views
Trump is not interested in the territorial outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine - The Wall Street JournalOctober 21, 11:26 AM • 8448 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 23877 views
Would have symbolic meaning: Kyslytsya drew parallels between Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest and events of 195601:20 PM • 10914 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo03:33 PM • 19282 views
Publications
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto01:53 PM • 32803 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 44577 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 43032 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 49204 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 106241 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media04:48 PM • 4720 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 23887 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 36941 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 28115 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 84223 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Gold
Film

OpenAI launches ChatGPT-powered Atlas web browser, challenging Google Chrome

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1076 views

OpenAI has unveiled the Atlas web browser, built on ChatGPT, aiming to compete with Google Chrome. It integrates ChatGPT features to assist users with everyday tasks.

OpenAI launches ChatGPT-powered Atlas web browser, challenging Google Chrome

OpenAI announced on Tuesday the launch of its own web browser, Atlas, built on the popular ChatGPT artificial intelligence model. It is designed to challenge the supremacy of Google Chrome in the AI era, UNN reports, citing the official OpenAI website.

Today we are launching ChatGPT Atlas, our new web browser (...) powered by AI and fully built on ChatGPT 

— said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during an online demonstration on Tuesday.

It is expected to be a kind of ChatGPT agent that will help users with everyday tasks — ordering food, checking mail, or performing simple tasks on exchanges.

Each page will have a tab with ChatGPT, which can be quickly accessed. This new feature, built entirely on ChatGPT, the most popular consumer conversational AI, poses a new challenge for competitors.

Addition

Sam Altman announced that starting in December, ChatGPT will allow erotic content for adult users who confirm their age. He said that in December, ChatGPT will have an age verification function.

After its introduction, adult users will be given access to adult content. According to the co-founder, the strict filters that were in place earlier were necessary to protect the mental health of users. However, now, thanks to the introduction of new tools that allow timely recognition and correct response to sensitive situations, restrictions can be safely relaxed.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Technologies
Sam Altman
OpenAI
ChatGPT