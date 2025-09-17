$41.180.06
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 7902 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
09:20 AM • 24498 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 33648 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 35359 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
September 16, 04:50 PM • 95927 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 114058 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53116 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62107 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 101835 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Artificial intelligence can transform global trade, but without policies, economic inequality will rise - WTO report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Artificial intelligence could boost global trade by almost 40% by 2040. However, without thoughtful policies, the technology could deepen economic inequality, the WTO warns.

Artificial intelligence can transform global trade, but without policies, economic inequality will rise - WTO report

By 2040, artificial intelligence could increase global trade volumes by almost 40%. However, according to the WTO, without a well-thought-out policy, the technology could deepen economic inequality. These conclusions are contained in a new report by the World Trade Organization, writes UNN.

Details

The WTO report predicts that reduced trade costs and increased productivity due to artificial intelligence could stimulate global GDP growth by 12–13%, and the level of world trade by 34–37% in just five years.

Artificial intelligence can be positive news for trade in an increasingly complex trading environment

- said WTO Deputy Director-General Johanna Hill.

She also stated that technologies are changing the future of the global economy, increasing productivity and helping to reduce trade costs.

"Safety over privacy": OpenAI introduces new restrictions for ChatGPT users under 1817.09.25, 10:41 • 2450 views

The report also highlights how businesses can reduce logistics, compliance, and communication costs.

AI-powered translation technologies can make communication faster and more cost-effective, which is especially beneficial for small manufacturers and retailers, allowing them to expand into global markets

- the WTO document states.

According to World Trade Organization forecasts, low-income countries could increase exports by 11% if they improve their digital infrastructure.

However, the organization warns that without targeted investments and specific policies, artificial intelligence could deepen existing disparities.

The implications of developing and implementing artificial intelligence raise concerns that many workers and even entire economies could be left behind

- written in the report.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the need to manage the transition to artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence can revolutionize labor markets, transforming some jobs and displacing others. Managing these changes requires investment in domestic policies to improve education, skills, retraining, and social protection systems

- said Okonjo-Iweala.

China escalates trade confrontation with US, accusing Nvidia of antitrust violations15.09.25, 15:33 • 3604 views

Stepan Haftko

