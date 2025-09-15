China escalates trade confrontation with US, accusing Nvidia of antitrust violations

$41.280.03
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reaction
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstorms
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht Day
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Donald Tusk
Elon Musk
Ukraine
Spain
United States
Poland
Italy
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Financial Times
The Guardian
TikTok
Forbes
Fox News

China escalates trade confrontation with US, accusing Nvidia of antitrust violations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

China accused Nvidia, a key AI chip supplier, of antitrust violations amid trade talks with the US.

On Monday, China significantly escalated its trade confrontation with the United States, stating that the technology giant Nvidia, the most valuable company on the US stock market and a key supplier of artificial intelligence chips, violated antitrust laws, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

The announcement of the preliminary antitrust investigation results by Chinese regulators came amid the fourth round of trade talks between American and Chinese diplomats in Madrid this week. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is leading the negotiations for the US side, said on Sunday that the talks were progressing successfully.

However, the Trump administration also increased pressure ahead of the talks. On Friday, the US Department of Commerce added two Chinese chip manufacturers to the so-called Entity List, prohibiting GMC Semiconductor Technology Co. and Jicun Semiconductor Technology from purchasing American semiconductor technologies.

Despite trade talks, China and the US are responding with mutual actions to each other's trade moves, trying to benefit from the tense situation. For example, the US has virtually banned the export of key AI technology equipment to China, while China is slowly fulfilling promises to supply rare earth metals used in a wide range of electronics and defense equipment.

China's latest actions against Nvidia are much more aggressive and could be a signal to the US that the Trump administration's recent promises to open access to Nvidia chips to China may not be as favorably received as the White House expected. Both China and the US believe that AI and the chips it relies on are crucial for national security. Although Chinese technology currently lags behind American technology, it is gradually catching up.

Last month, Trump announced that he had reached an agreement with Nvidia and another chipmaker, AMD, to pay the US government 15% of their revenue from semiconductor sales to China in exchange for export licenses to China for some more powerful, but still scaled-down versions of their technologies. This agreement will help the Trump administration maintain America's dominance in artificial intelligence while advancing important trade negotiations with China.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, with whom Trump struck a deal in the Oval Office last month, has become a regular visitor to the White House, seeking to advance shared interests. Huang is scheduled to meet with Trump during his visit to the UK this week.

China vs. Nvidia

According to the publication, it is not yet clear whether China will punish Nvidia. The Chinese market regulator said it would conduct an additional investigation into the company. The decision to continue the investigation was made after an initial investigation launched in December.

Nvidia was found to have violated the terms of the regulator's conditional approval of its acquisition of Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement, without providing further details. China approved the acquisition in 2020.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell 1.4% in premarket trading after the announcement.

Context

In April, the White House blocked the export of some artificial intelligence chips to China, including Nvidia's H20 and AMD's MI308 chips. An unprecedented agreement with the Trump administration, reached last month, allows companies to obtain export licenses to resume sales of these chips in China, a US official told CNN.

Nvidia released the H20 chip last year to maintain access to the Chinese market, which accounted for 13% of the company's sales in 2024, amid US export controls imposed by the Biden administration.

Despite Trump opening up H20 chip shipments to China last month, it's unclear whether China will accept them. These chips raise security concerns for China, a social media account linked to Chinese state media reported days after the White House announced permission for sales to China.

And China, in any case, is highly likely to get access to the chips on the black market. It is widely believed that H20 chips were used to develop DeepSeek, a cutting-edge Chinese artificial intelligence model that impressed Silicon Valley after its launch earlier this year, raising fears that China has advanced further in artificial intelligence than previously thought.

