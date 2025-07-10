$41.850.05
AI giant Nvidia became the first company with a market value of $4 trillion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 67 views

Nvidia became the first company whose market value exceeded $4 trillion, underscoring Wall Street's confidence in the potential of artificial intelligence. The company's shares rose to $164.42, although they later fell slightly.

AI giant Nvidia became the first company with a market value of $4 trillion

Nvidia on Wednesday became the first company whose market value exceeded $4 trillion, a new achievement in Wall Street's bet that artificial intelligence will change the economy, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

Shortly after the stock market opened, Nvidia shares rose to $164.42, giving it a valuation of over $4 trillion. The shares then fell slightly, closing just below the record threshold.

"The market is incredibly confident that AI is the future," said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers. "Nvidia is certainly the company best positioned to benefit from this gold rush."

The market value of Nvidia, led by electrical engineer Jensen Huang, now exceeds the GDP of France, Great Britain, or India, which indicates investors' confidence that AI will usher in a new era of robotics and automation, the publication writes.

The recent surge in activity of the California-based chip company is contributing to the overall stock market recovery, as Nvidia itself is outperforming major indices.

This is partly due to the relief that US President Donald Trump canceled his draconian tariffs, which hit global markets in early April, the publication writes.

Even though Trump announced new tariff measures in recent days, US stocks remained at high levels, and the Nasdaq technology index closed trading on Wednesday, setting a new record.

Nvidia CEO: AI chips are developing faster than Moore's Law08.01.25, 10:19 • 23897 views

Nvidia's rise to $4 trillion marks a new stage of fairly stable growth over the past two years amid growing interest in AI. Since the beginning of 2025, the company's shares have grown by more than 21%, and the Nasdaq index has grown by 6.7%.

Taiwanese native Huang has impressed investors with a series of achievements, including his core product: graphics processing units (GPUs), which play a key role in many generative AI applications that underpin autonomous driving, robotics, and other advanced industries.

The company also introduced the next-generation Blackwell technology, which enables increased computing power. One of its achievements is "real-time digital twins," which significantly accelerate product development in the manufacturing industry, aerospace, and many other industries.

However, Nvidia's winning streak was interrupted in early 2025 when Chinese company DeepSeek impressed the generative AI world by introducing a low-cost and high-performance model that challenged the hegemony of OpenAI and other high-spending giants, the publication notes.

Nvidia CEO predicts tenfold increase in AI power in Europe11.06.25, 18:08 • 2727 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

