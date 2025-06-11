Nvidia CEO predicts tenfold increase in AI power in Europe
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts significant growth in Europe's computing power in the field of artificial intelligence and the creation of more than 20 AI factories. The company is also collaborating with Mistral AI for local computing.
Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang predicts that Europe's artificial intelligence computing power will increase tenfold over the next two years. And in the process, more than 20 so-called artificial intelligence factories will be created. This is reported by Bloomberg, передає УНН.
Europe has realized the importance of these artificial intelligence factories, said Huang, whose company supplies chips for virtually every major artificial intelligence project being created on the continent.
Several massive data centers will have a capacity of over one gigawatt, potentially making them among the largest in the world, he said during a company event held in conjunction with the VivaTech technology conference in Paris.
Researchers, startups, artificial intelligence power shortages, your GPU shortages will soon be resolved for you. It will happen very soon
Europe is lagging behind the US in the development of infrastructure for artificial intelligence and in the amount of spending that other regions are investing in this area. Huang said that the lack of infrastructure is holding back growth in a country that otherwise has the potential to be a global competitor in the field of artificial intelligence.
Huang also announced a number of projects aimed at strengthening artificial intelligence infrastructure across Europe. Nvidia is partnering with Mistral AI to use local computing to launch the startup's services.
The proposal, called Mistral Compute, will use 18,000 new Grace Blackwell chips from Nvidia. It will be developed at Mistral's data center in Essonne, France. The company plans to deploy it in other locations in Europe as well.
The chipmaker is trying to expand the market for artificial intelligence accelerators — processors. Nvidia insists that countries implement technologies at the national level, and is trying to make it easier for individual companies to benefit from AI.
In the UK, artificial intelligence companies Nebius Group NV and Nscale Global Holdings Ltd. will use thousands of such semiconductors for their own platforms. Other countries, including Italy and Armenia, are also installing new equipment, Nvidia said.
Earlier, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that the performance of AI chips of his company is growing faster than the historical pace set by Moore's Law. The company's new superchip is 30 times faster than the previous generation in artificial intelligence tasks.