Yermak: Some solutions for the development of military AI are already working in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
According to Andriy Yermak, old weapons are losing their relevance, and security concepts of the 1980s do not work. The development of military AI is ongoing, and some solutions have already been implemented in Ukraine.
The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated that as of today, some solutions for the development of artificial intelligence necessary for warfare are already working in Ukraine. He wrote about this on his Telegram page, reports UNN.
Details
According to Yermak, old weapons that have been a symbol of strength for decades are gradually losing their relevance. Ideas about security built in the 1980s no longer work.
The development of technologies will only accelerate. Everyone is participating in the development of military AI - from the West to the Global South. Some solutions are already working for us
He added that Ukraine is already part of this confrontation. The security of our state, as well as the security of the West, will depend on technological solutions.
The task is to minimize human participation in the war. Jokes about the "terminator" are no longer perceived as something fantastic. The development of technologies will only accelerate. Everyone is participating in the development of military AI - from the West to the Global South. Some solutions are already working for us. In the future, the one who has better system updates will have an advantage - Yermak wrote.
Recall
