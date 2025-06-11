OpenAI's First Open Model Release Delayed Until Late Summer

The release of OpenAI's first open model, which was planned for several years, will be postponed until late summer. This was reported in the social network "X" by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, reports UNN.

Details

We will spend a little more time on our open-weight model, which means we expect it later this summer, but not in June. Our research team has done something unexpected and quite amazing, and we think it will be worth the wait, but it will take a little longer – he wrote on the social network.

Additionally

For several months after OpenAI first announced its intention to release an open model, the situation in this area became more competitive. As reports techcrunch.com, in April, the Chinese AI laboratory Qwen released a family of hybrid AI-understanding models that can switch between "reasoning" about problems and providing traditional, quick answers.

Let us remind

Earlier, UNN reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing to launch AI.gov chatbot to integrate artificial intelligence into government structures.