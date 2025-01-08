ukenru
Nvidia CEO: AI chips are developing faster than Moore's Law

Nvidia CEO: AI chips are developing faster than Moore's Law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23785 views

Jensen Huang said that the development of Nvidia's AI chips is outpacing Moore's Law. The company's new superchip is 30 times faster than the previous generation in artificial intelligence tasks.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that the performance of his company's AI chips is growing faster than the historical rate set by Moore's Law.

According to Moore's law, the number of transistors in computer chips can double every year, but the development of Nvidia AI chips is moving at a faster pace.

Transmits UNN with reference to TechCrunch.

Our systems are evolving much faster than Moore's Law

- Huang said in an interview with TechCrunch. 

The Nvidia CEO made the announcement after delivering a keynote speech to a 10,000-strong audience at CES in Las Vegas.

HelpHelp

Moore's Law, invented by Intel co-founder Gordon Moore in 1965, predicted that the number of transistors in computer chips would roughly double every year, essentially doubling the performance of those chips. This prediction has largely come true, resulting in rapidly increasing capabilities and plummeting costs over the decades.

Huang claims that Nvidia chips for artificial intelligence are developing at an accelerated pace.

According to Nvidia, the latest superchip developed by the company for data centers is more than 30 times faster than the previous generation of chips in performing workloads related to artificial intelligence conclusions.

Recall

OpenAI is refocusing on the development of superintelligence, considering AGI to be already under control. Sam Altman predicts the imminent emergence of superintelligence and emphasizes the importance of a cautious approach to its development.

OpenAI is losing money on ChatGPT Pro: why a $200 subscription turned out to be unprofitable06.01.25, 09:31 • 30070 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
las-vegasLas Vegas
openaiOpenAI
chatgptChatGPT

