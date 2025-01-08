Nvidia CEO: AI chips are developing faster than Moore's Law

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that the performance of his company's AI chips is growing faster than the historical rate set by Moore's Law.

According to Moore's law, the number of transistors in computer chips can double every year, but the development of Nvidia AI chips is moving at a faster pace.

TechCrunch

Our systems are evolving much faster than Moore's Law - Huang said in an interview with TechCrunch.

The Nvidia CEO made the announcement after delivering a keynote speech to a 10,000-strong audience at CES in Las Vegas.

Moore's Law, invented by Intel co-founder Gordon Moore in 1965, predicted that the number of transistors in computer chips would roughly double every year, essentially doubling the performance of those chips. This prediction has largely come true, resulting in rapidly increasing capabilities and plummeting costs over the decades.

According to Nvidia, the latest superchip developed by the company for data centers is more than 30 times faster than the previous generation of chips in performing workloads related to artificial intelligence conclusions.

