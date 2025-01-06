OpenAI is losing money on ChatGPT Pro: why a $200 subscription turned out to be unprofitable

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 52132 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147993 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127709 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135306 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134226 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171470 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110729 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164323 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104467 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113957 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130917 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129721 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 38451 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 99946 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102254 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147993 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171470 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164323 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192069 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181283 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129721 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130917 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142984 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134600 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151777 views
OpenAI is losing money on ChatGPT Pro: why a $200 subscription turned out to be unprofitable

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30070 views

OpenAI suffers losses due to the $200 per month ChatGPT Pro plan. According to CEO Sam Altman, users use the service more intensively than expected.

The ChatGPT-Pro paid plan costing 200 euros per month ends up losing OpenAI money. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says that people are using ChatGPT Pro more than expected.

Transmits UNN with reference to TechCrunch.

OpenAI loses money on its ChatGPT Pro plan worth $200 per month. 

"I personally chose the price, and I thought we would make some money," wrote OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in a series of posts on X.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Pro in late 2024. In addition to providing access to an updated version of OpenAI's o1 AI model, the o1 pro mode, ChatGPT Pro removes the speed limit for several of the company's other tools, including the Sora video generator.

For reference

OpenAI is not profitable, despite having raised about $20 billion since its founding. Last year, the company reportedly expected about $5 billion in losses on $3.7 billion in revenue.

In fact, OpenAI recently admitted that it needs more capital than expected and expects to raise even more in the future. This means the possibility of raising prices for various subscriptions in the future (not just ChatGPT Pro).

To recap

UNN reported: users of ChatGPT and other OpenAI services complained at the end of 2024that the site did not load and programs gave an error.

Zoom renames itself: it's now an AI-focused platform26.11.24, 11:02 • 15516 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
openaiOpenAI
chatgptChatGPT

