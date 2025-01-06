OpenAI is losing money on ChatGPT Pro: why a $200 subscription turned out to be unprofitable

The ChatGPT-Pro paid plan costing 200 euros per month ends up losing OpenAI money. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says that people are using ChatGPT Pro more than expected.

OpenAI loses money on its ChatGPT Pro plan worth $200 per month.

"I personally chose the price, and I thought we would make some money," wrote OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in a series of posts on X.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Pro in late 2024. In addition to providing access to an updated version of OpenAI's o1 AI model, the o1 pro mode, ChatGPT Pro removes the speed limit for several of the company's other tools, including the Sora video generator.

OpenAI is not profitable, despite having raised about $20 billion since its founding. Last year, the company reportedly expected about $5 billion in losses on $3.7 billion in revenue.

In fact, OpenAI recently admitted that it needs more capital than expected and expects to raise even more in the future. This means the possibility of raising prices for various subscriptions in the future (not just ChatGPT Pro).

UNN reported: users of ChatGPT and other OpenAI services complained at the end of 2024that the site did not load and programs gave an error.

