Exclusive
10:06 AM
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 39048 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 57870 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 35498 views
US secretly tracks Nvidia and AMD chips, and China sees this as a national security threat

Kyiv • UNN

 42 views

The US is installing tracking devices on high-tech Nvidia and AMD chips to prevent their illegal diversion to China. The Chinese leadership is urging domestic companies to avoid using American AI chips.

US secretly tracks Nvidia and AMD chips, and China sees this as a national security threat

New pressing issues have emerged in the customs dispute between the US and China. According to insiders, tracking trackers are secretly installed in certain shipments of high-tech chips, which are considered particularly important. Meanwhile, the Chinese leadership has already called on domestic companies to avoid using Nvidia H20 chips.

Reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The customs conflict between the US and China continues to escalate. The United States is taking various measures to prevent unwanted "leakage" of artificial intelligence chips to China. And to secretly detect illegal diversions of chips to China, Americans use tracking devices. This refers to Nvidia and AMD products, and according to new data, the Chinese leadership also warns domestic companies against using artificial intelligence chips from American manufacturers.

Beijing criticized Washington's policy, calling it an attempt to slow down the country's growth. Traders in China are now specifically checking shipments for trackers

- writes Reuters.

It should be noted that China is a key market for Nvidia and AMD, as this region accounts for a significant part of the global demand for chips. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently emphasized the potential losses that exiting the Chinese market could cause.

Recall

Giants Nvidia and AMD agreed to deduct 15% of semiconductor sales in China to the US government. This is part of an agreement to obtain export licenses for the Chinese market.

Trump announced possible new tariffs against China07.08.25, 02:14 • 15035 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Reuters
China
United States