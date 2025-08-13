US secretly tracks Nvidia and AMD chips, and China sees this as a national security threat

New pressing issues have emerged in the customs dispute between the US and China. According to insiders, tracking trackers are secretly installed in certain shipments of high-tech chips, which are considered particularly important. Meanwhile, the Chinese leadership has already called on domestic companies to avoid using Nvidia H20 chips.

The customs conflict between the US and China continues to escalate. The United States is taking various measures to prevent unwanted "leakage" of artificial intelligence chips to China. And to secretly detect illegal diversions of chips to China, Americans use tracking devices. This refers to Nvidia and AMD products, and according to new data, the Chinese leadership also warns domestic companies against using artificial intelligence chips from American manufacturers.

Beijing criticized Washington's policy, calling it an attempt to slow down the country's growth. Traders in China are now specifically checking shipments for trackers - writes Reuters.

It should be noted that China is a key market for Nvidia and AMD, as this region accounts for a significant part of the global demand for chips. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently emphasized the potential losses that exiting the Chinese market could cause.

Giants Nvidia and AMD agreed to deduct 15% of semiconductor sales in China to the US government. This is part of an agreement to obtain export licenses for the Chinese market.

Trump announced possible new tariffs against China