Trump announced possible new tariffs against China

US President Donald Trump stated that Washington is nearing a decision to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods due to Beijing's trade with Russia. He made this statement in the Oval Office during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We are very close to imposing tariffs against China," said the White House chief.

At the same time, he did not specify when such restrictions might be introduced.

It could happen, I don't know, I can't tell you yet. We did it with India, we will probably do it with a couple of other countries, one of them could be China - said Trump.

When asked by a journalist if this could actually happen, Trump replied: "Not 100%, we'll see."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the imposition of sanctions against India is only the first step. A significant expansion of the list of secondary restrictions is expected.

