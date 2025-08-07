25% tariffs for India are just the first step for the US to increase pressure on Russia - Bloomberg

The United States of America plans to introduce new pressure measures against Russia after approving 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

According to sources, the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering imposing new sanctions against the shadow fleet of Russian oil tankers and organizations involved in its maintenance.

The "secondary tariff" announced by Trump on imports from India is not intended to amplify the effect of the primary tariff, as the name might suggest. US tariffs on energy from Russia are irrelevant, given that such imports were banned in 2022 after the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Instead, the additional 25% tariff on imports from India seems aimed at forcing its government to implement a similar ban with a more important goal – to push Russia to end the war - one of the interlocutors is quoted by the media.

Sources also note that the Trump administration is exploring various ways to reduce the Kremlin's energy revenues. Among the possible measures being considered are sanctions against oil companies and increased control over compliance with already imposed restrictions.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed an order to introduce an additional 25% tariff on India for buying oil from Russia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India stated that the tariffs imposed by the US due to the import of Russian oil are "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable."

