25% tariffs for India are just the first step for the US to increase pressure on Russia - Bloomberg

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
05:38 PM • 15116 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
05:25 PM • 32672 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 74121 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 57671 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 57787 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM • 45387 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 91233 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 70485 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 47563 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43925 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
90%
750mm
Popular news
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for womenAugust 6, 12:59 PM • 77375 views
Satellite images showed the aftermath of the AFU strike on the Shahed launch base in Primorsko-AkhtarskVideoAugust 6, 02:05 PM • 12180 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantageAugust 6, 02:07 PM • 65298 views
Paid in full: Honorary King of Spain Juan Carlos I returned 4 million euros of debt to businessmenAugust 6, 02:56 PM • 5302 views
Instead of working, they profited: Kravchenko announced the exposure of large-scale abuses by officials in Volyn and Prykarpattia04:58 PM • 4528 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 74122 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantageAugust 6, 02:07 PM • 65368 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails August 6, 01:03 PM • 91233 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for womenAugust 6, 12:59 PM • 77431 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight itAugust 6, 12:02 PM • 96789 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
United Kingdom
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 95667 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 107704 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 101197 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 113997 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 132340 views
Actual
Fox News
Starlink
The New York Times
COVID-19
Mi-8

25% tariffs for India are just the first step for the US to increase pressure on Russia - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The Trump administration plans new measures to pressure Russia, including sanctions against the shadow fleet of oil tankers. This comes after the introduction of 25% tariffs for India for buying Russian oil.

25% tariffs for India are just the first step for the US to increase pressure on Russia - Bloomberg

The United States of America plans to introduce new pressure measures against Russia after approving 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

According to sources, the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering imposing new sanctions against the shadow fleet of Russian oil tankers and organizations involved in its maintenance.

The "secondary tariff" announced by Trump on imports from India is not intended to amplify the effect of the primary tariff, as the name might suggest. US tariffs on energy from Russia are irrelevant, given that such imports were banned in 2022 after the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Instead, the additional 25% tariff on imports from India seems aimed at forcing its government to implement a similar ban with a more important goal – to push Russia to end the war

- one of the interlocutors is quoted by the media.

Sources also note that the Trump administration is exploring various ways to reduce the Kremlin's energy revenues. Among the possible measures being considered are sanctions against oil companies and increased control over compliance with already imposed restrictions.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed an order to introduce an additional 25% tariff on India for buying oil from Russia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India stated that the tariffs imposed by the US due to the import of Russian oil are "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable."

Rubio: Decision on secondary sanctions against Russia to be made "within the next 24-36 hours"07.08.25, 00:37 • 526 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Donald Trump
India
United States