05:38 PM
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
05:25 PM
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

© 2007 — 2025

August 6, 02:54 PM
Rubio: Decision on secondary sanctions against Russia to be made "within the next 24-36 hours"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that a meeting between Trump and Putin is possible if Ukraine and Russia's positions on ending the war converge. Key issues are territorial concessions from both sides.

Rubio: Decision on secondary sanctions against Russia to be made "within the next 24-36 hours"

The probable meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "depends on the progress the parties can achieve." This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, a phone call between Trump and Putin is not currently planned, "but they may talk within the next few days."

Rubio also noted that Trump will decide on secondary sanctions against Russia "within the next 24-36 hours."

Regarding the war itself, he said that they now "better understand" the conditions under which Russia will end the conflict.

What we have is a better understanding of the conditions under which Russia will be willing to end the war. Now we will have to compare this with what the Europeans and - most importantly - what the Ukrainians will be willing to do. We want to understand how to bring these positions closer. If we can bring what the Russians want and what the Ukrainians want close enough, then, I think, the president will be able to hold a meeting involving Putin and Zelenskyy to end this.

- said the US Secretary of State.

Trump told Merz that Witkoff and Putin's meeting was “more productive than expected”06.08.25, 23:01 • 1234 views

He emphasized that the key elements of ending the war will be territorial issues.

"You know, there are territories that Russia has seized and that they now control, and this includes Crimea, seized back in 2014, and some other territories where they have made some gains. Whenever you make a deal, concessions will be necessary. Concessions will be necessary from the Russians and concessions from the Ukrainians, of course, as well. It's complicated," Rubio summarized.

Recall

According to Fox News, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin informed US Special Representative Steve Witkoff that he wants to meet with US President Donald Trump at some point.

Meanwhile, according to ABC News, a bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin could take place as early as next week.

White House said it would be difficult to hold a meeting between Trump and Putin next week - Media06.08.25, 23:27 • 1016 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine