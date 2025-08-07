Rubio: Decision on secondary sanctions against Russia to be made "within the next 24-36 hours"

The probable meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "depends on the progress the parties can achieve." This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN.

According to him, a phone call between Trump and Putin is not currently planned, "but they may talk within the next few days."

Rubio also noted that Trump will decide on secondary sanctions against Russia "within the next 24-36 hours."

Regarding the war itself, he said that they now "better understand" the conditions under which Russia will end the conflict.

What we have is a better understanding of the conditions under which Russia will be willing to end the war. Now we will have to compare this with what the Europeans and - most importantly - what the Ukrainians will be willing to do. We want to understand how to bring these positions closer. If we can bring what the Russians want and what the Ukrainians want close enough, then, I think, the president will be able to hold a meeting involving Putin and Zelenskyy to end this. - said the US Secretary of State.

Trump told Merz that Witkoff and Putin's meeting was “more productive than expected”

He emphasized that the key elements of ending the war will be territorial issues.

"You know, there are territories that Russia has seized and that they now control, and this includes Crimea, seized back in 2014, and some other territories where they have made some gains. Whenever you make a deal, concessions will be necessary. Concessions will be necessary from the Russians and concessions from the Ukrainians, of course, as well. It's complicated," Rubio summarized.

According to Fox News, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin informed US Special Representative Steve Witkoff that he wants to meet with US President Donald Trump at some point.

Meanwhile, according to ABC News, a bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin could take place as early as next week.

