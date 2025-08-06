White House said it would be difficult to hold a meeting between Trump and Putin next week - Media

Although US President Donald Trump announced his intention to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin next week, it will likely be difficult to hold the meeting within that timeframe. This was reported by one of the White House officials, according to UNN, citing CNN.

Details

The official explained that a meeting between Trump and Putin would be difficult to arrange next week, "given the negotiations that would have to take place, as well as logistical hurdles."

The Russians have expressed a desire to meet with President Trump, and the President is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelenskyy. President Trump wants this brutal war to end. — White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Trump plans to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy - Media

Recall

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff, which, according to Russian media, lasted about three hours, took place after a frustrated Trump set a deadline for Moscow to agree to a ceasefire or face harsh secondary sanctions that would hit countries buying Russian oil.