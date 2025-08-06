$41.680.11
Trump plans to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1754 views

US President Donald Trump plans a personal meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin next week. Soon after that, he plans to meet with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump intends to personally meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin next week, and soon after that he plans to meet with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN with reference to NYT.

President Trump intends to meet personally with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, and soon after that he plans to hold a meeting between himself, Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

- the publication writes.

The publication notes that Trump unveiled his plans during a phone call with European leaders.

Only these three men will participate in the meetings; European counterparts will not be present. European leaders, who have tried to play a coordinating role in meetings to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine while supporting their European neighbor, seem to have agreed with what Trump said.

- adds the publication.

According to the publication, it was not immediately clear whether Putin and Zelenskyy agreed with the plan described by Trump.

The Ukrainian head of state participated in Trump's phone call with European leaders and subsequently stated that he had a "conversation with President Trump" and that his position and the position of European leaders was that "the war must end," but "with an honest ending."

The phone call also included the leader of Great Britain, the Chancellor of Germany, and the Secretary General of NATO, as well as Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that European leaders participated in a conversation with US President Donald Trump. They discussed what was announced in Moscow.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

